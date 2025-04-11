Contact: Joseph Morrissey, (518) 457-6400

Release Date: April 11, 2025 Statement from NYSDOT Region 5 Director Eric Meka The New York State Department of Transportation remains committed to a project along the Kensington Expressway that will improve the quality of life and advance transportation and economic opportunities for those living and working in East Buffalo and the city proper. NYSDOT, working with and listening to the community over many years, put forward a thoughtful project to reconnect the community in and around the Kensington Expressway. That project was challenged in court and continuing any legal action would only lead to further delays. We have decided not to appeal the decision and instead use this time to reignite our public engagement efforts. To be clear, we are not walking away from a major transportation project in Buffalo and remain committed to the goal of reconnecting this community. In the coming weeks and months, NYSDOT will begin new engagements with the community, laying the foundation for strong infrastructure investments that advance the transportation network across Buffalo. As we honor and respect the many individual voices – including the collective voice of Restore Our Community Coalition - that have advocated for change along the Kensington Expressway, the Department of Transportation will continue to look to the community as we work together to enhance the transportation future for the City of Buffalo and all its residents. ###