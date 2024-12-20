Breggz Launches Zohn-1, World’s First Fully Wireless, Custom-Made Hearable with Unparalleled Audio Quality at CES 2025

Breggz Logo A side view of the Breggz Zohn-1 luxury hearable in black A side view of the Breggz Zohn-1 hearable in white

Custom-crafted Zohn-1 provides a new dimension of audio excellence— all integrated into a luxurious designed hearable

Zohn-1 offers a luxury alternative for music lovers, audiophiles and discerning individuals who settle for nothing less than perfection.” — Xander de Buisonjé, founder of Breggz

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, December 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Breggz Hearables B.V. , a luxury technology company, today announced the launch of Zohn-1, the world’s first fully wireless, custom-made luxury hearable at CES 2025. The Zohn-1 combines wireless technology and sustainability with bespoke craftsmanship and seamless design or a perfect fit that delivers unparalleled audio clarity, aesthetics, and a new dimension of audio excellence. Designed to adapt to the wearer’s hearing profile, the Zohn-1 features professional-grade sound quality with expertly tuned, balanced armature drivers that render every tone and nuance with extraordinary clarity, depth and precision. Breggz will showcase the Zohn-1 at CES Unveiled Las Vegas at the Mandalay Bay Hotel on Sunday evening, January 5, 2025, and as part of the CES 2025 NL Tech Pavilion located in Eureka Park at the Venetian Expo, Hall G, Booth 62100, from January 7 -10.“The Zohn–1 brings together bespoke craftsmanship, tailored fit, personalized sound and unparalleled sound quality. It’s more than a hearable—it’s a statement of innovation, luxury, and individuality that offers an intimate, elevated, and uncompromising listening experience,” said breggz founder Xander de Buisonjé . “Zohn-1 offers a luxury alternative for music lovers, audiophiles and discerning individuals who settle for nothing less than perfection. Every Zohn-1 detail, from its elegant design to its unwired, state-of-the-art technology, is crafted with uncompromising precision to exceed expectations. It’s a celebration of sound, style and individuality, designed to bring people into the zone—a realm of sound unlike anything they’ve ever experienced.”Zohn-1: A Custom-Made Hearable with Unparalleled Audio Experience.Individual ears are as unique as a fingerprint. Each pair of Zohn-1 is custom-molded to the exact contours of the individual’s ears through precise ear scans performed using an AI and VR-powered mobile app. The ear scans are converted into 3D print files, and exclusively selected breggz partners produce 3D-printed medical-grade ceramic or plastic shells and faceplates. Zohn-1’s bespoke fit ensures a secure and comfortable seal that provides exceptional passive noise isolation (PNI) and zero sound leakage, immersing the wearer fully in their music.Adaptive Sound.Music is deeply personal, and sound is not one-size-fits-all. Zohn-1’s professional-grade sound quality is designed to adapt to its owner’s hearing and unique auditory profile. Utilizing a built-in hearing test, Zohn-1 fine tunes every frequency to match individual sensitivities and preferences, a bespoke approach that ensures an exclusive, deeply intimate listening journey. A built-in equalizer allows those who want complete control to refine their sound further if they choose.A Fully Wireless In-Ear Computer with Uncompromising Audio Performance.The Zohn-1 fully wireless in-ear computer utilizes a patented ‘one-box’ mini cartridge system that integrates advanced audio-tuning firmware, high-performance Bluetooth connectivity and gesture-based controls. Zohn–1’s custom-made hearable shell ensures precise armature placement into the ear canal and houses four balanced, expertly tuned armature drivers produced by industry leaders Knowles and Sonion, which provide unmatched clarity, richness and depth. Treble notes are effortless, mids are lush and lifelike, and bass is impactful yet refined, never overpowering the mix. Every instrument and note shines with precise separation to create harmonious, expansive sound.A More Sustainable Hearable.Every pair of Zohn-1 is made to order and built to last a lifetime. The custom-fit hearable shell with patented ‘one-box’ cartridge is packed with miniature electronics that use state-of-the-art firmware, audio tuning and wireless technology. This enables universal assembly-line production for personalized products and easy access to new and updated features.The custom-made Zohn-1 hearable is available for order in the U.S. and Europe at a special CES 2025 price of USD $2,200 (including shipping) or €1,973, with an expected ship date of late Q1 2025. Available in black or white, every pair of Zohn-1 also includes a designer charging case, a set of five different silicone ear-tips for perfect audio seal fitting, a proprietary leather carrying case and a proprietary cleaning set. An extensive line of Zohn-1 product accessories is also planned in the future, including faceplate collections in collaboration with other luxury brands, artists and athletes.Contact breggz@wearemgp.com to set up a meeting at CES 2025 and get the full breggz experience. Access the Zohn-1 press kit here , including the breggz product specification sheet, or learn more at breggz.com.About BreggzBreggz Hearables B.V. is a luxury technology company and the creator of Zohn-1, the world’s first fully wireless, custom-made hearable that delivers unparalleled audio clarity, aesthetics, and a new dimension of audio excellence — all integrated into a luxury hearable. Zohn-1 is more than just an audio device — it’s a statement of innovation, luxury and individuality that offers an intimate, elevated and uncompromising listening experience. Designed as a luxury alternative for audiophiles and discerning individuals who settle for nothing less than perfection, every Zohn-1 detail is crafted to exceed expectations and bring you into the zone—a realm of sound, unlike anything you’ve ever experienced. Unwired. Uncompromising. Unconfined. Step into a world where your music becomes a masterpiece.Founded in 2020, breggz is a privately held company based in Amsterdam. Follow breggz on Instagram, X, Facebook, and LinkedIn, or learn more at https://breggz.com ###

