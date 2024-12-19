President Xi commends work of Macao SAR's executive, legislative, judicial organs
MACAU, December 19 - President Xi Jinping said Thursday that the executive, legislative and judicial organs of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) have comprehensively, accurately and unwaveringly implemented the "one country, two systems" policy.
When meeting with officials of the three organs, Xi said they have performed their duties pragmatically and effectively headed by Macao SAR Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng over the past five years.
(Source: Xinhua)
