Mortgage loans statistics – September 2025

MACAU, November 14 - According to statistics released today (14 November) by the Monetary Authority of Macao, new approvals of residential mortgage loans (RMLs) increased whereas those of commercial real estate loans (CRELs) dropped month-on-month in September 2025. With regard to the outstanding balances, both RMLs and CRELs witnessed declines on a monthly basis.

New lending approved

In September 2025, new RMLs approved by Macao banks rose by 38.0% month-on-month to MOP1.13 billion. Among them, new RMLs to residents, representing 95.4% of the total, grew by 34.0% to MOP1.08 billion; the non-resident component increased to MOP52.32 million. The monthly average of new RMLs approved between July and September 2025 was MOP1.00 billion, up 2.5% from the previous period (June to August 2025).

New CRELs dropped by 81.9% to MOP206.22 million from a relatively high base in the previous month, all of which were resident loans. The monthly average of new CRELs approved between July and September 2025 was MOP544.21 million, down 50.6% from the previous period (June to August 2025).

Outstanding balances

As at end-September 2025, the outstanding value of RMLs fell by 0.6% month-on-month or 5.2% year-on-year to MOP208.67 billion. Among them, the resident component made up 96.7% of the total. When compared with the previous month, outstanding RMLs to residents and non-residents dropped by 0.6% and 0.2% respectively.

The outstanding value of CRELs was MOP141.68 billion, which fell by 1.3% from the preceding month or 7.4% from a year ago. Among them, the resident component made up 91.5% of the total. When compared with the previous month, outstanding CRELs to residents and non-residents dropped by 1.3% and 2.3% respectively.

Delinquency ratios

At end-September 2025, the delinquency ratio for RMLs was 3.8%, which kept stable from a month ago but up 0.4 percentage points over a year earlier. The ratio for CRELs was 5.6%, up 0.1 percentage point from a month ago or 0.3 percentage points from end-September 2024.

Residential mortgage loans refer to credit facilities provided by banks to individuals and enterprises that are collateralised by residential real estate in Macao Special Administrative Region (Macao SAR). They include loans to finance purchase of residential properties and other purposes (such as refinancing loans, working capital and trade financing). Commercial real estate loans refer to credit facilities provided by banks to individuals and enterprises that are collateralised by commercial real estate in Macao SAR. They include loans to construction companies and loans to finance property development and investment.

Detailed figures are available on:

https://www.amcm.gov.mo/en/research-statistics/statistics-page/official-statistics-summary-page