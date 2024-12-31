North Miami Beach, FL “Bids” Farewell to Inefficiency with OpenGov

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The City of North Miami Beach, FL, was ready to close the chapter on outdated, manual procurement processes. Struggling with Word documents, scattered PDFs, and time-consuming vendor outreach, staff needed a better way to manage solicitations and engage suppliers. To save time, improve accuracy, and connect with more vendors, the City turned to OpenGov, a trusted leader in modern government solutions.Serving the growing Miami-Dade County community, North Miami Beach handles up to 30 solicitations at a time, where outdated methods often led to delays and frustration. OpenGov Procurement stood out for its ability to simplify solicitation development, automate vendor communication, and make it easier for staff to collaborate on scopes of work. These tools allow the City to reach more small, local, and underrepresented businesses while reducing the time spent managing documents and updates.With OpenGov Procurement, the City is ready to turn a new page. Staff can create solicitations faster with easy-to-use templates, ensure updates are clear and consistent, and run evaluations with greater accuracy. By improving communication with vendors and making processes more reliable, North Miami Beach can build trust, increase competition, and deliver better results for its staff, suppliers, and community.The City joins more than 1,900 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, and special districts. With a mission to power a more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,900 public sector leaders and their organizations. OpenGov is built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, asset management, and tax and revenue needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud empowers organizations to operate more efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen trust with the communities they serve. Learn more or request a demo at opengov.com

