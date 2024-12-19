Portland Third Graders Create Ornaments for National Christmas Tree Display in Washington, D.C.

Joshua Chard, East End Community School Teacher and 2024 Maine Teacher of the Year, standing next to Maine’s national Christmas tree.

Elementary students from Portland Public Schools recently created original ornaments that are now on the national stage, decorating Maine’s tree as part of the 2024 National Christmas Tree display at the White House in Washington, D.C.

Led by their teacher, 2024 Maine Teacher of the Year Joshua Chard, third graders from East End Community School designed ornaments for the Maine tree this year as part of the “America Celebrates” ornament program, an annual collaboration of the National Park Service, the U.S. Department of Education, and the National Park Foundation. Through this program, ordinary Americans create ornaments to symbolize the history, heritage, and culture of their homelands.

“In third grade, my students explore the history of the Presumpscot River, which flows into the bay visible from our classroom windows,” explained Chard. “We learn how the Wabanaki tribes have served as water protectors of these rivers, both in the past and today, and we take action to support rivers and the diverse life they sustain. Our ornaments showcase the flora and fauna found along the banks of the Presumpscot, symbolizing what we strive to protect, as we join the Wabanaki in being water protectors.”

Chard recently represented the state of Maine and his students at the 102nd National Christmas Tree Lighting event in Washington, D.C. During the event, President Joe Biden lit the National Christmas Tree, which is surrounded by 58 smaller trees representing states, territories, and schools managed by the Bureau of Indian Education and the Department of Defense Education Activity.

Vice President Kamala Harris, Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, and other special guests from across the nation attended, and musical artists Trisha Yearwood and James Taylor performed. The tree-lighting event will air on CBS on Friday, December 20.

While in Washington, D.C, Chard also visited with Maine Senator Angus King, toured the U.S. Capitol and the White House to view holiday decor, and connected with fellow State Teachers of the Year from Illinois and Maryland.

Learn more about the America Celebrates ornament program here.