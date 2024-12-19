Army Veteran and Stevens Transport driver Cory Troxell wins 2024 Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence Award

Stevens Transport driver Cory Troxell with his new Kenworth T680 truck Cory Troxell will join the Contractor Division at Stevens Transport

Stevens Transport Driver and US Army Veteran Cory Troxell wins 2024 Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence Award

I honestly thought after coming out of the military that you fade away. No one thinks about you anymore; you’re done. But this is proof that’s not true” — Cory Troxell

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2024 Transition Trucking : Driving for Excellence Award has been awarded to U.S. Army veteran Cory Troxell, recognizing his outstanding achievements as a professional truck driver. Troxell, a driver for Stevens Transport , received the prestigious honor during a ceremony at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in Washington, D.C.As part of this recognition, Troxell was awarded a Kenworth T680 truck, valued at nearly $200,000. This life-changing prize will enable him to become an owner-operator and establish himself as a business owner working with Stevens Transport.Cory Troxell served in the U.S. Army for 20 years and is a Purple Heart recipient. A third-generation servicemember, he continues his family’s legacy of military service, with his son currently serving in the U.S. Army. Troxell’s commitment to excellence extended into his new career as a truck driver, where he participated in a Registered Apprenticeship Program at Stevens Transport, further honing his skills for success.“I honestly thought after coming out of the military that you fade away. No one thinks about you anymore; you’re done. But this is proof that’s not true,” said an emotional Cory Troxell. “I cannot thank Stevens Transport enough. To everyone at the Company, thank you, thank you, thank you,” he added.“We could not have nominated a better candidate than Cory Troxell. Veterans are so important to our Country, and Cory brings commitment, discipline, focus, professionalism, integrity, and safety to the job”, said Angela Horowitz, Vice President of Stevens Transport. “Those are the cornerstones our company is built on”.The Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence Award is a collaborative initiative by Kenworth, Hiring Our Heroes, and Fastport, aimed at supporting military veterans transitioning to the trucking industry. Cory Troxell is the third Stevens Transport to win this award.About the Transition Trucking AwardThe Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence Award honors military veterans who excel in their first year as professional truck drivers. It celebrates their commitment, skills, and contributions to the industry while promoting career opportunities for service members transitioning to civilian life. To learn more, visit https://transitiontrucking.org/ About Stevens TransportStevens Transport is a premier transportation and logistics company based in Dallas, Texas. With over 40 years of experience, the company has earned a reputation for delivering innovative, reliable, and personalized solutions to its clients in the transportation industry. Stevens Transport specializes in temperature-controlled commodities offering a comprehensive range of services that include truckload, intermodal, dedicated, food-grade tanker, 3PL, and logistics solutions. To learn more about Stevens Transport, visit www.stevenstransport.com or find them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/StevensTransport and Twitter. at https://twitter.com/Drive4Stevens

