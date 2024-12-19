SERVPRO of Downtown Minneapolis Offers Water Damage Cleanup & Repair Services

Leading restoration company strengthens its emergency water damage cleanup capabilities, offering round-the-clock services in Minneapolis.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SERVPRO of Downtown Minneapolis / Team Clemente, a trusted leader in disaster recovery and restoration services, today announced the expansion of its 24/7 water damage response capabilities to better serve the Minneapolis community. This enhancement comes as part of the company's commitment to providing rapid emergency response services for both residential and commercial properties.

"Water damage emergencies don't wait for business hours, which is why we've strengthened our round-the-clock response capabilities," says Elizabeth McDermott, VP of Communications at SERVPRO of Downtown Minneapolis. "Our team of over 65 IICRC-certified professionals stands ready to respond immediately, helping minimize damage and restore properties to their pre-loss condition."

The company's comprehensive water damage services include advanced moisture detection, water extraction, drying, and complete restoration. SERVPRO's expertise spans various scenarios, from burst pipes and flooding to sewage backups, serving both homes and businesses across Minneapolis.

Residential and Commercial Services Offered:

• 24/7 Emergency Water Removal: SERVPRO is available around the clock to respond to water emergencies, including floods, leaks, burst pipes, and sewage backups.

• Advanced Water Inspection, Extraction, and Drying Equipment: The company utilizes state-of-the-art technology to locate and remove water efficiently, minimizing further damage.

• Residential Water Extraction and Cleanup: SERVPRO's technicians will assess the damage, explain the restoration process, and work diligently to restore your home to its pre-loss condition.

• Commercial Water Damage Restoration: SERVPRO understands the unique needs of businesses and works quickly to minimize downtime and get your operations back on track. They serve a variety of industries, including retail, healthcare, hospitality, educational facilities, property management, and food service.

• Easier Insurance Claim Process: SERVPRO can help you navigate the insurance claim process, making the experience as stress-free as possible.

Client satisfaction remains at the forefront of SERVPRO's service delivery. Recent client Tanya Welch shares, "The team from Servpro did an amazing job (phase 1) of cleanup of an apartment in our building. They were friendly, professional and got down to business! Thanks ladies. Awesome job."

The company's commitment to excellence is further demonstrated through its investment in state-of-the-art equipment and ongoing staff training. "Our technicians undergo rigorous certification processes to ensure they're equipped to handle any water damage scenario," McDermott explains. "This expertise, combined with our advanced technology, allows us to tackle everything from small residential leaks to large-scale commercial water damage."

Anna Javellana, another satisfied client, notes, "We appreciate the quick response from the ServPro team. Jordan and Dan did an excellent job communicating all of the steps of the process. They showed up exactly when they said they would and then did a great job forecasting any delays in the install."

As a licensed General Contractor in Minnesota, SERVPRO of Downtown Minneapolis offers end-to-end restoration services, streamlining the recovery process for property owners. The company's status as a member of the SERVPRO Disaster Recovery Team further enhances its capability to handle large-scale emergencies.

"Had the pleasure of working with Tom Erickson. Great guy, great company. They always take care of us," shares Tom Burley, highlighting the company's dedication to customer service.

For immediate water damage assistance or to learn more about SERVPRO's services, call +1 (952) 230-7816 or visit the company website.

About SERVPRO of Downtown Minneapolis/Team Clemente

SERVPRO of Downtown Minneapolis/Team Clemente (https://www.servpro.com/locations/mn/servpro-of-downtown-minneapolis-team-clemente/about) has been serving the Minneapolis area since 1967, providing top-quality cleaning and restoration services. Our highly-trained staff is equipped with the knowledge and tools to restore properties affected by fire, water, mold, and mildew. As part of the nationwide SERVPRO network, we are prepared to handle damage of any size, always striving to make it "Like it never even happened."

Contact Details:

1770 Hennepin Avenue #B1

Minneapolis, MN 55403

https://maps.app.goo.gl/we593kNSoJvSNvUq5

