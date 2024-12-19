Best Parenting Gear Product - The Mom’s Choice Awards Names: Tum&Bum

Mom's Choice Award, seal of approval for Tum&Bum Tum&Bum incline, forward-facing sleep chair for children who are struggling to sleep due to illness, upper respiratory issues, congestion, or stomach indigestion A 3-year-old boy sleeping comfortably and safely with his pillow and blanket on his watermelon-colored Tum&Bum sleep chair.

Tum&Bum is a doctor-approved, parenting product and is honored to announce that its incline, forward-facing, sleep chair has earned the Mom’s Choice Award®.

“It’s a privilege for Tum&Bum to be recognized alongside the finest products in children’s wellness and gear for young families.” — Danica McAdam, Communications Manager

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tum&Bum is thrilled to announce that it has been named one of the best in family-friendly products by the prestigious Mom’s Choice Awards(MCA). This marks Tum&Bum's third parenting product award this year!The MCA employs a rigorous evaluation process, using a proprietary methodology to score entries on various criteria, including production quality, design, educational value, entertainment value, originality, appeal, and cost.“We are honored to receive the Mom’s Choice Awards Honoring Excellence Seal of Approval,” says Danica McAdam, Tum&Bum Communications Manager. “It’s a privilege for Tum&Bum to be recognized alongside the finest products in children’s wellness and gear for young families. We greatly appreciate the MCA’s efforts to connect consumers, educators, and caregivers with the best available products and services.”McAdam also noted, “This award comes at a crucial time, as pediatric flu cases are rising while vaccination rates are alarmingly low this season, according to the latest reports from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Only 37 percent of U.S. children received the influenza vaccine this year, despite a record number of child fatalities from the flu last year. Tum&Bum provides a safe and holistic option for parents, caregivers, and educators to comfort children suffering from congestion and coughs, helping them sleep better at home or during naps at school.”Tum&Bum’s incline, forward-facing sleep chair offers relief for children, ages two and up, dealing with respiratory issues, enlarged tonsils, and snoring. It mimics the comforting sensation of sleeping on a parent’s chest, allowing congestion to drain and facilitating easier breathing. Tum&Bum is now a multi-award-winning, doctor-recommended product for parents of young children facing flu-like symptoms and sleep challenges.The Mom’s Choice Awards submission process is meticulous. Each applicant submits five identical samples for testing, which are evaluated by a matched panel of experts who adhere to a strict code of ethics to ensure objectivity. These evaluations are then presented to the MCA Executive Committee for final review and approval.“Our mission is to introduce families and educators to best-in-class products and services,” explains Dawn Matheson, Executive Director of the Mom’s Choice Awards. “We are passionate about helping families grow emotionally, physically, and spiritually. Products bearing our seal of approval are recognized for their high quality and value. Our evaluation program incorporates the expertise of scientists, physicians, and specialists, as well as insights from parents, children, educators, and caregivers.”Once evaluation is complete, Tum&Bum will donate the tested sleep chairs to schools, libraries, hospitals, and nonprofit organizations.Tum&Bum is proud to be a multi-award-winning parenting product. Its incline, forward-facing sleep chair has also won the Parents' Picks Award and the National Parenting Product Award this year. It is endorsed by multiple medical professionals, including San Diego, CA pediatrician Dr. Curtis Leong, M.D., and Arvada, CO Dr. Benjamin Busch, DO, MBA, founder of Vivewell Health. (www.vivewell.health)About Tum&BumTum&Bum is the creator of the original forward-facing, incline safe sleep chair. This innovative product is designed to help children suffering from illnesses like congestion and coughs sleep better at night. Parents have shared testimonials highlighting how the chair enhances oxygen flow, improving their children’s overall comfort and well-being.For more information, visit [www.TumandBum.com]( http://www.TumandBum.com ).About the Mom’s Choice AwardsThe Mom’s Choice Awards(MCA) evaluates products and services created for children, families, and educators. Renowned globally, the MCA establishes the benchmark for excellence in family-friendly media, products, and services. Based in the United States, the organization has reviewed thousands of entries from over 55 countries. Parents, educators, retailers, and media members worldwide seek the MCA’s Honoring Excellence seal of approval when selecting quality products and services for children and families.Learn more about the Mom's Choice Awards at www.MomsChoiceAwards.com

