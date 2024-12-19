Illuminated Skyline by Nargiza Usmanova Wins Iron in A' Trade Show Design Award

Illuminated Skyline

Nargiza Usmanova's Innovative Exhibition Booth Design Recognized for Excellence in Trade Show Architecture, Interiors, and Exhibit Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, December 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected award in the field of trade show design, has announced Illuminated Skyline by Nargiza Usmanova as the recipient of the Iron A' Trade Show Architecture, Interiors, and Exhibit Design Award. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Illuminated Skyline within the trade show industry, positioning it as a notable example of innovative and effective design.Illuminated Skyline's award-winning design showcases its relevance to current trends and needs within the trade show industry. By leveraging advanced lighting technology and creative design elements, the exhibition booth aligns with industry standards while offering practical benefits for users and stakeholders. The design's innovative approach to illumination and space utilization sets a new benchmark for engaging and impactful trade show experiences.The exhibition booth's unique design concept brings an abstract cityscape to life, utilizing specialized aluminum profiles and tailor-made fabrics to create a seamless fusion of form and function. The incorporation of GVA Lighting's Color-Stream technology allows the product to stand out, offering unmatched flexibility and performance that caters to the inventive demands of lighting designers. This distinctive approach sets Illuminated Skyline apart from competitors, showcasing its merits and functionality in a visually striking manner.Winning the Iron A' Trade Show Architecture, Interiors, and Exhibit Design Award serves as a motivator for Nargiza Usmanova and her team to continue pursuing excellence and innovation in their future projects. This recognition has the potential to inspire further exploration and advancement in the field of trade show design, fostering a culture of creativity and pushing the boundaries of what is possible within the industry.Interested parties may learn more about the Illuminated Skyline design at the following URL:About Nargiza UsmanovaNargiza Usmanova is a professional designer based in Canada, renowned for her exceptional creativity and passion for visual arts. With a diploma in Graphic & Industrial Design and extensive experience as a Chief Designer and Art Director, Nargiza has achieved remarkable results across various fields, including Graphic, Exhibit, and Lighting Design. Her outstanding imagination and dedication to her craft have earned her recognition and acclaim within the industry.About GVA LightingGVA Lighting is a Canadian manufacturer of innovative, high-end, specification-grade architectural LED lighting systems. With a focus on quality, performance, and cutting-edge technology, GVA Lighting has established itself as a leader in the lighting industry, providing solutions that meet the demanding requirements of architects, designers, and end-users alike.About A' Design AwardThe Iron A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that meet rigorous professional and industrial standards set by the A' Design Awards. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their practical innovations, creative execution, and contributions to their respective fields. The selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel of design professionals, trade show industry experts, journalists, and academics, ensuring that only the most deserving works are recognized. The Iron A' Design Award celebrates designs that demonstrate skill, specialization, understanding, and creativity, ultimately contributing to the advancement of the industry and the betterment of society.About A' Design AwardThe A' Trade Show Architecture, Interiors, and Exhibit Design Award is a prestigious international design competition that recognizes exceptional creativity and innovation in the trade show industry. Open to a diverse range of participants, including architects, interior designers, design agencies, companies, and brands, the award provides a platform to showcase their talents and gain global exposure. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process, entries are evaluated by an esteemed jury panel based on pre-established criteria, ensuring that only the most outstanding designs are honored. The A' Design Award, now in its 16th year, is driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design, motivating designers and brands to develop superior products and projects that positively impact the global community. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://tradeshow-award.com

