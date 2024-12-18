Foreign National Previously Extradited from Mexico Pleads Guilty to Leadership Role in Prolific Human Smuggling Conspiracy

A Mexican national extradited to the United States from Mexico in 2023 pleaded guilty today to leading a human smuggling conspiracy operating in Mexicali on the U.S.-Mexico border for several years.

According to court documents, Ofelia Hernandez-Salas, 63, led a human smuggling organization that facilitated the travel of more than 100 migrants into the United States from and through Bangladesh, Yemen, Pakistan, Eritrea, India, the United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan, Russia, Egypt, Brazil, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Mexico. Hernandez-Salas’ organization charged the migrants as much as tens of thousands of dollars to make the journey and directed the migrants where to illegally cross the border into the United States, including by providing them with a ladder to climb over the border fence. Hernandez-Salas and co-conspirators also robbed the migrants of money and personal belongings while armed with guns and knives.

“Hernandez-Salas has pled guilty to leading a criminal organization that smuggled migrants from more a dozen countries into the United States,” said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland. “Her plea is the latest example of Joint Task Force Alpha (JTFA)’s long reach and unwavering commitment to bringing to justice the leaders of the human smuggling operations that victimize migrants for profit and endanger our national security.”

“Human smugglers are ruthless — they lie to, steal from, and gravely endanger their victims, wreaking death and devastation across our region,” said Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas. “The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will continue to work with our federal and international partners to help dismantle human smuggling operations and bring perpetrators to justice.”

“We launched JTFA three years ago to disrupt the human smuggling networks that cause misery throughout the Western hemisphere,” said Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco. “Today, a leader of one such network pleaded guilty, making clear that if you try to profit from the desperation of others, the U.S. justice system will hold you accountable.”

“Hernandez-Salas ran a prolific human smuggling organization that illegally brought migrants from around the world into the United States — charging the migrants thousands of dollars, and often robbing them of additional money and belongings,” said Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Nicole M. Argentieri, head of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. “Such criminal operations not only violate U.S. law, but they also put migrants at great personal and financial risk. The Justice Department, through JTFA, is committed to working with our foreign law enforcement partners in Mexico and elsewhere to disrupt and dismantle dangerous transnational criminal organizations.”

“Extradition is a powerful tool to hold leaders of transnational criminal organizations accountable to American justice,” said U.S. Attorney Gary Restaino for the District of Arizona. “But it requires cooperation and collaboration with our neighbors. Thanks to all the stakeholders of JTFA throughout the federal government for breaking down barriers and working proactively and collegially with Mexican authorities.”

Hernandez-Salas pleaded guilty to conspiracy to bring an alien to the United States and three substantive counts of bringing an alien to the United States for commercial benefit or private financial gain. She is scheduled to be sentenced on March 10, 2025, and faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

In June 2023, the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) imposed corresponding sanctions on the Hernandez-Salas transnational criminal organization.

Hernandez-Salas and co-defendant Raul Saucedo-Huipio, 50, were arrested by Mexican authorities at the request of the United States in March 2023. Saucedo-Huipio remains in custody in Mexico.

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Yuma is investigating the case with assistance from the U.S. Border Patrol, Customs and Border Protection (CBP), U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Enforcement and Removal Operations, FBI, and U.S. Marshals Service, working in concert with HSI Tijuana, INTERPOL, and the HSI Human Smuggling Unit in Washington, D.C. CBP’s National Targeting Center/Counter Network Division and OFAC also provided valuable assistance.

JTFA Co-Director Jim Hepburn and Trial Attorney Patrick Jasperse of the Criminal Division’s Human Rights and Special Prosecutions Section (HRSP) and Assistant U.S. Attorney Lisa Jennis for the District of Arizona are prosecuting the case.

The Justice Department’s Office of International Affairs (OIA) provided significant assistance in securing the defendant’s arrest and extradition from Mexico. The Justice Department thanks its Mexican law enforcement partners, who were instrumental in arresting and extraditing Hernandez-Salas.

The investigation and prosecutions of Hernandez-Salas and Saucedo-Huipio are being coordinated through JTFA. JTFA was created in June 2021 by Attorney General Garland, in partnership with Secretary Mayorkas, to strengthen the Justice Department’s efforts to combat the rise in prolific and dangerous smuggling emanating from Central America and impacting our border communities. JTFA’s goal is to disrupt and dismantle human smuggling and trafficking networks operating in El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Mexico, with a focus on networks that endanger, abuse, or exploit migrants, present national security risks, or engage in other types of transnational organized crime.

Since its creation, JTFA has successfully increased coordination and collaboration between the Justice Department, DHS, and other U.S. law enforcement agencies, and with foreign law enforcement partners, including in El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Mexico; targeted those organizations that have the most impact on the United States; and coordinated significant human smuggling indictments and extradition efforts in U.S. Attorneys’ Offices across the country. In June, the initiative was expanded to Colombia and Panama to combat human smuggling in the Darién. JTFA is comprised of detailees from southwest border U.S. Attorneys’ Offices, including the Southern and Western Districts of Texas, District of New Mexico, District of Arizona, and Southern District of California. Dedicated support for the program is also provided by numerous components of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division that are part of JTFA, led by HRSP and supported by the Office of Overseas Prosecutorial Development, Assistance and Training; Narcotic and Dangerous Drug Section; Money Laundering and Asset Recovery Section; Office of Enforcement Operations; OIA; and Violent Crime and Racketeering Section.

JTFA also relies on substantial law enforcement investment from DHS, FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration, and other partners. To date, JTFA’s work has resulted in over 345 domestic and international arrests of leaders, organizers, and significant facilitators of human smuggling; over 290 U.S. convictions; 240 significant jail sentences imposed; and forfeitures of substantial assets.

This investigation is also supported by the Extraterritorial Criminal Travel Strike Force (ECT) program, a partnership between the Justice Department’s Criminal Division and HSI’s Human Smuggling Unit. The ECT program focuses on human smuggling networks that may present particular national security or public safety risks or raise grave humanitarian concerns. ECT has dedicated investigative, intelligence, and prosecutorial resources. ECT also coordinates and receives assistance from other U.S. government agencies and foreign law enforcement authorities.