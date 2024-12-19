Submit Release
MPD Searching for Suspect in Northeast Assault

 

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in an assault that occurred in Northeast.

 

On Wednesday, December 18, 2024, at approximately 11:10 a.m., the victim reported several unknown suspects approached him in the 700 block of 15th Street, Northeast. The suspects assaulted the victim until the victim lost consciousness, then fled the scene. DC Fire and EMS transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

 

One of the suspects was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photo below:

 

 

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

CCN: 24195607

