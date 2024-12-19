MPD Arrests Three Suspects in Northwest Carjacking

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrests of three juvenile males in a carjacking offense that occurred in Northwest D.C.

On Monday, November 18, 2024, at approximately 8:16 p.m., Third District officers responded to the 1200 block of Rhode Island Avenue Northwest, for the report of a carjacking. The victim stated that a group of suspects approached her as she walked to her car, brandished a firearm, and demanded the keys to their vehicle. The victim complied and the suspects fled in the victim’s vehicle. The victim’s vehicle has been recovered. CCN: 24179589

On Wednesday, December 18, 2024, a 15-year-old male, of Northeast, DC, a 14-year-old male, and a 17-year-old male, both of Southeast, DC, were arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Gun).

Additionally, the 17-year-old male, was charged with Unarmed Carjacking regarding the following offense:

On Wednesday, October 2, 2024, at approximately 10:36 p.m., in the 700 block of Harvard Street, Northwest. CCN: 24152895

These cases remain under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

