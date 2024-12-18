MPD Makes Arrest in Fatal Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest has been made in a fatal shooting in Southeast.

On Monday, August 19, 2024, at approximately 8:25 p.m., officers responded for a report of a shooting in the 3000 block of Stanton Road, Southeast. Upon arrival officers located two gunshot victims. One adult male died at the scene. The second victim was an adult male transported by DC Fire and EMS to an area hospital for treatment.

The decedent has been identified as 19-year-old Vonte Martin of Southeast, D.C.

On Wednesday, December 18, 2024, members of the Capitol Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located suspect 26-year-old Tyquan Jennings who was arrested and transported to the Homicide Branch where he was charged pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant with Second Degree Murder While Armed.

CCN: 24127675

###