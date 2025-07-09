MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, June 30, 2025, to Sunday, July 6, 2025

Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, June 30, 2025, through Sunday, July 6, 2025, MPD detectives and officers recovered 70 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, June 30, 2025

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of Maple View Place, Southeast. CCN: 25-0 97-824

A Hopkins & Allen 36 .38 caliber revolver was recovered in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 48-year-old Dwayne Jovan Taylor, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License (Gun Free Zone) and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 25-097-886

A Glock 29 10mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast . The following person was arrested: 29-year-old John Calvin Harris , of Temple Hills, MD, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License (Gun Free Zone), Felon in Possession, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Fugitive from Justice, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Resisting Arrest, Loaning Registration, Misuse of Temporary Tags, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 25-097-897

A SCCY Industries CPX-2 9mm caliber handgun and a Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 4100 block of Wheeler Road, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., and 15-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Receiving Stolen Property, and Consumption of Marijuana in a Public Space Prohibited. CCN: 25-098-098

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of North Capitol Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Andre D. Scott, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Discarding of Firearms/Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Possession of Implements of a Crime, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity of Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-098-218

A Glock 29 10mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the Unit block of Galveston Place, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Jabari Larico Simmons, of Southwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity of Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-098-299

Tuesday, July 1, 2025

A Beretta PX4 Storm 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4600 block of Sixth Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 35-year-old Monique Deseiree Valcin, of Clinton, MD, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Possession of a Large Capacity of Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-098-456

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun, a Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun, and a Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 1200 block of I Street, Southeast. CCN: 25-098-480

A Taurus G3C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the intersection of 60th Street & Clay Street, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 19-year-old Brandon Carrin Stallworth, of Tuscaloosa, AL, and 23-year-old Taimar Ahmad Smith, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Receiving Stolen Property, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle – Crime of Violence, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity of Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-098-601

A Canik TP-9 Elite SC 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of Missouri Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Antonio Talee Overton, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, No Permit, and Possession of a Large Capacity of Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-098-703

A Smith & Wesson SD9 2.0 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 700 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 37-year-old Robert Maurice Cathcart, of Landover, MD, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 25-098-793

A Smith & Wesson M&P 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2700 block of Naylor Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Justin Raphael Miller, of Capitol Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed, and Possession of a Large Capacity of Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-098-847

Wednesday, July 2, 2025

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun and a “Ghost Gun” 5.56 caliber assault rifle were recovered in the 300 block of Anacostia Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, National Firearms Act, and Possession of a Large Capacity of Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-099-032

A Beretta 9mm caliber was recovered in the 1700 block of Tamarack Street, Northwest. CCN: 25-099-184

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1600 block S Street, Northwest. CCN: 25-099-199

A Glock 48 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 700 block of F Street, Northwest. CCN: 25-099-266

A Taurus PT-709 9mm caliber handgun and a BB gun were recovered in the 3200 block of M Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Torrien Fullwood, of Rockville, MD, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a BB gun, and False Impersonation of a Police Officer. CCN: 25-099-273

A “Ghost Gun” 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Delon King, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and National Firearms Act. CCN: 25-099-340

A Taurus PT-111 Millennium 9mm caliber handgun recovered in the 500 block of Seventh Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Mikayla Abernathy, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, Resisting Arrest, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance. CCN: 25-099-460

A Bryco Arms Jenning Nine 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4100 block of Wheeler Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Deondre Parker, of Temple Hills, MD, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity of Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-099-461

A Smith & Wesson M&P40 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 800 block of New Jersey Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 42-year-old Anthony Lynea Mobley, of North Las Vegas, NV, for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of Liquid PCP, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance. CCN: 25-099-495

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 4400 block of E Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Amarion Langston, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity of Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-099-509

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of Girard Street, Northeast. CCN: 25-099-514

A Taurus G2C9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of Savannah Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 43-year-old Ervin Marion Heath, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person. CCN: 25-099-516

Thursday, July 3, 2025

An Anderson AM-15 .223 caliber rifle was recovered in the 400 block of Condon Terrace, Southeast. CCN: 25-099-647

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the intersection of Interstate NB/Pennsylvania Avenue & Anacostia Freeway NB, Southeast. The following person was arrested; 35-year-old Brittany Deshanta Fleming, of Southeast, D.C., for Fugitive from Justice and Pistol License Violation. CCN: 25-099-695

A Glock BB gun was recovered in the 3300 block of Sixth Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Keith Walker, Jr., of Southeast, D.C., for Violation of CPO – Failure to Appear Hearing, Evidence, Protection Order and Possession of a BB gun. CCN: 25-099-751

A Taurus G3 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3300 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Montavious Malique Augburn, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Consumption of Marijuana in a Public Space Prohibited. CCN: 25-099-778

A Glock 29 10mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of Ninth Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old David T. Cunningham, of Southwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Resisting Arrest, Assault on a Police Officer, Destruction of Property, Felon in Possession, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, and Possession of a Large Capacity of Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-099-952

A Canik 55 TP-9 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1700 block of W Street, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 24-year-old Kevin Mack, of Southeast, D.C., and 33-year-old Charles Wennen Young, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Felon in Possession, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity of Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-099-973

A Taurus PT-111 G2 Millennium .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the intersection of Fourth Street & W Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 40-year-old Melvin Dremil Bussey, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity of Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-100-003

A Rock Island Armory 200 .38 caliber revolver was recovered in the 3200 block of M Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 52-year-old Sunamite Forence, of Silver Spring, MD, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and False Impersonation of a Police Officer. CCN: 25-100-015

A Glock 29 10mm caliber handgun and a Smith & Wesson SV40VE .40 caliber handgun were recovered in the 5500 block of B Street, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 26-year-old Marvin Hazard, of Northeast, D.C., and 26-year-old Noah Washington, of Southeast, D.C., for Endangerment with a Firearm, Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity of Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-100-171

Friday, July 4, 2025

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 100 block of Irving Street, Northwest. CCN: 25-100-283

An IWI Jericho II 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4900 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 40-year-old Dante Armwood, of Northeast, D.C., for Assault with a Deadly Weapon. CCN: 25-100-462

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 100 block of M Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 14-year-old juvenile male, of Upper Marlboro, MD, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-100-491

A Canik TP-9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2300 block of 15th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Dy’vell Young, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-100-511

An Umarex XBG 4.5/.177mm caliber BB gun was recovered in the 2900 block of Stanton Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Tony Mozon, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of a Prohibited Weapon and Possession of BB gun. CCN: 25-100-591

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3200 block of Sixth Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Jaylon Deondray Mitchell, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Discarding of Firearms/Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of a Large Capacity of Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-100-624

A Kimber 45 Ultra Carry 2 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of Harry Thomas Way, Northeast. CCN: 25-100-673

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 900 block of Florida Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Antonio Santel Alston, of Brandywine, MD, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 25-100-698

A BB gun was recovered in the intersection of Mountain Bike Trail & R Street, Northwest. CCN: 25-100-708

A Glock 29 10mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3700 block of Second Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 33-year-old De’Angelo Alexander, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-100-713

Saturday, July 5, 2025

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1200 block of North Capitol Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 22-year-old Ceyria Yvette Carter, of District Heights, MD, and 29-year-old Brianna Marr, of Capitol Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, Consumption of Marijuana in a Public Space Prohibited, and Possession of a Large Capacity of Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-100-763

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun and a Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun were recovered in the 800 block of Chesapeake Street, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 20-year-old Vejar Roewell, of no fixed address, and John Doe, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Discarding of Firearms/Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity of Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-100-777

A Joe Bob Outfitters ML-45 10mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4400 block of Quarles Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, National Firearms Act, Unlawful Discarding of Firearms/Ammunition, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Prohibited Possession of Certain Dangerous Weapons, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity of Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-100-783

A “Ghost Gun” 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2100 block of 10th Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 21-year-old Roderick McCree, of Woodbridge, VA, and 24-year-old Joshua Ndahirwe, of Herndon, VA, for Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity of Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-100-785