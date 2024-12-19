MPD Announces Arrest in Northwest Shooting
The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in connection with a shooting that occurred in Northwest D.C.
On Tuesday, December 17, 2024, at approximately 3:02 p.m., Third District officers responded to the 200 block of Morgan Street, Northwest, for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a 17-year-old female suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation revealed that two suspects attempted to rob the victim at gunpoint. A third suspect exited a vehicle and there was an exchange of gunfire.
As part of the investigation, MPD distributed a photo of a suspect to the public. On the morning of Wednesday, December 18, 2024, that suspect turned himself in to police. 18-year-old Justice Thomas of Northeast D.C. was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).
This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.
CCN: 24195157
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.