MPD Announces Arrest in Northwest Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in connection with a shooting that occurred in Northwest D.C.

On Tuesday, December 17, 2024, at approximately 3:02 p.m., Third District officers responded to the 200 block of Morgan Street, Northwest, for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a 17-year-old female suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation revealed that two suspects attempted to rob the victim at gunpoint. A third suspect exited a vehicle and there was an exchange of gunfire.

As part of the investigation, MPD distributed a photo of a suspect to the public. On the morning of Wednesday, December 18, 2024, that suspect turned himself in to police. 18-year-old Justice Thomas of Northeast D.C. was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.



CCN: 24195157



