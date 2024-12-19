Gov. Justice, First Lady Justice celebrate final Friends With Paws therapy dog placement during historic ceremony at Huntington East Middle School

​ HUNTINGTON , WV – Gov. Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice celebrated today a historic milestone with the introduction of the 45th and final therapy dog placed through the Friends With Paws program. Gov. Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice celebrated today a historic milestone with the introduction of the 45th and final therapy dog placed through the Friends With Paws program. Since its launch, the program has brought comfort, joy, and healing to students across West Virginia, becoming the nation’s first and only statewide therapy dog initiative. Bear, a male Golden Retriever, was welcomed at Huntington East during a schoolwide assembly, which also highlighted the program's success. He was joined by several other Friends With Paws therapy dogs placed since the program’s launch in 2022. Julie Case, lead trainer at Ultimate Canine, attended her first Pup Rally and shared how all 45 dogs were carefully trained to support students and staff through their program. “Welcoming Bear to Huntington East Middle School today is a moment filled with pride, gratitude, and a small touch of sadness,” First Lady Justice said. “Bear’s arrival marks the 45th and final therapy dog placed through our Friends With Paws program—a program that has brought so much comfort and joy to schools across West Virginia. These incredible dogs have touched countless lives, offering unconditional love and support to students who needed it most. While today closes this chapter, the legacy of Friends With Paws will live on in every school and every child who has been impacted. It has been an honor to watch this program grow, and I will always hold these special moments close to my heart.” "When we launched the Friends With Paws program, we never imagined it would grow into something this meaningful," Gov. Justice said. "Today, as we place Bear — the final therapy dog — it's hard to say how special this moment is to us. We've traveled across West Virginia, placing 45 incredible dogs into our communities, and every one of them has been welcomed with open arms and hearts full of love. We've heard countless stories from students, teachers, parents, and community members — stories of how these dogs have changed their lives. Every one of them touches your soul. Years from now, we'll look back on this program with pride, knowing these dogs are still changing lives in ways we could only dream of. It's been an honor beyond words to be part of this, and I couldn't be prouder of Cathy for the incredible impact she's made through Friends With Paws. This is a legacy that will last a lifetime." Huntington East Middle School

To celebrate the arrival of Bear, students and staff had the opportunity to spend time with him. "We are grateful Bear is joining our Cabell County Schools family," Cabell County Schools Superintendent Tim Hardesty said. "The training he has received as a part of Friends With Paws will make him a wonderful addition to the Huntington East Middle School school family. It requires a great deal of time, effort, and training to create these opportunities and experiences for our students. We anticipate that Bear will be a wonderful companion, comforter, and friend to the students and staff he'll interact with each day. We extend our thanks to Communities In Schools and First Lady Justice for making it possible for Bear to work with our students and staff." "We're excited to introduce Bear, our therapy dog, to Huntington East Middle School," Principal Don Pennington said. "Bear's presence will help our students in countless ways—offering comfort, reducing stress, and fostering a positive and welcoming environment in our school community. Bear is already becoming a special part of our HEMS family." Julie Case and Ultimate Canine

Julie Case, owner and lead trainer of Ultimate Canine LLC, spoke about the success of the Friends With Paws program in West Virginia, noting that she and her team of trainers have trained all 45 therapy dogs placed in schools throughout the state. Based in Indiana, Ultimate Canine has nearly 30 years of experience training therapy dogs for schools, as well as service dogs, police dogs, and military dogs. To celebrate the historic milestone, First Lady Justice presented Julie and Ultimate Canine with a certificate of appreciation for their important role in helping start the nation’s first statewide therapy dog program. “Ultimate Canine is deeply honored to have been part of this life-changing initiative led by First Lady Cathy Justice to bring 45 full-time therapy dogs to schools across West Virginia,” Julie Case said. “The impact of these therapy dogs speaks for itself. Every day, they bring joy and comfort to children, lighting up smiles, fostering compassion, and even improving school attendance. Friends With Paws has been the most gratifying project we have ever been part of. Words cannot express our gratitude for the opportunity to collaborate on this legacy. We extend our heartfelt thanks to First Lady Cathy Justice, Governor Justice, and their teams for their vision, dedication, and leadership. It has been an honor to contribute to a project that is changing lives and creating a brighter future for many.” Gathering of Friends With Paws Therapy Dogs

Bear was joined by several therapy dogs from the Friends With Paws program, which made the event a special reunion. Winnie , the 8th therapy dog from Wayne Elementary School;

, the 8th therapy dog from Wayne Elementary School; Louie , the 11th from Bridgeview Elementary;

, the 11th from Bridgeview Elementary; Captain , the 23rd from Sherman High School;

, the 23rd from Sherman High School; Farley , the 35th from Pt. Pleasant High School;

, the 35th from Pt. Pleasant High School; Bo, the 44th from Buffalo Elementary School Communities In Schools West Virginia and Friends With Paws Success

The Friends With Paws program launched in 2022 as an extension of First Lady Justice’s primary initiative, Communities In Schools. Communities In Schools first took root in West Virginia in 2018. The program's initial phase focused on three pilot counties: Berkeley, McDowell, and Wyoming. These counties served as a springboard for the innovative approach that has now flourished across the entire state. As of 2024, Communities In Schools operates in all 55 counties, providing vital resources to at-risk students to help them stay in school and succeed. West Virginia is the only state in the country with CIS in every county. Friends With Paws places certified therapy dogs in several CIS schools across the state, offering comfort and companionship to students who need extra support. First Lady Cathy Justice's Friends With Paws program is the first nationwide therapy dog program. More information about Friends With Paws can be found in Communities In Schools: Friends With Paws, a documentary produced by West Virginia Public Broadcasting. About the Friends With Paws Program

The Friends With Paws program is a partnership between the Governor’s Office, West Virginia Communities In Schools (CIS) Nonprofit, and the West Virginia Department of Education. Therapy dogs are placed in schools within CIS counties where students are disproportionately affected by poverty, substance misuse, or other at-risk situations, and are in the greatest need of a support animal. The dogs serve as a healthy and friendly outlet for these students to address trauma and other social-emotional issues. Therapy dogs are specially trained to provide comfort and support to people in various tense environments. They can help people feel at ease, improve their mood, relieve anxiety, and remove social barriers. Friends With Paws therapy dogs are highly trained and certified to show their ability to work in stressful environments, ignore distractions, and provide therapy to people with diverse backgrounds and circumstances. A 2019 study published by the National Institute of Health found that a dog’s presence in the classroom promotes a positive mood and provides significant anti-stress effects on the body. In addition, research shows that the simple act of petting animals releases an automatic relaxation response. Therapy animals lower anxiety and help people relax, provide comfort, reduce loneliness, and increase mental stimulation. They are also shown to lower blood pressure and improve cardiovascular health, reduce the number of medications some people need, help control breathing in those with anxiety, and diminish overall physical pain, among other profound benefits. ​

