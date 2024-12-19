AHA’s Committee on Behavioral Health names 2025 chair, chair-elect and new members

The AHA's Committee on Behavioral Health today announced its chair, chair-elect and new members for 2025. The officers are:

Zelia Baugh, executive vice president, behavioral health, JPS Health Network, committee chair.

Mary Marran, president and COO, Butler Hospital and chief administrative officer, Care New England, chair-elect.

Jill Howard, R.N., senior consultant, Sheppard Pratt Solutions, past chair.



Joining the committee as new members are:

Paul Rains, R.N., president, St. Joseph’s Behavioral Health Center and system senior vice president of behavioral health, Common Spirit.

Scott Nygaard, M.D., former chief operating officer, Lee Health.

Marlene Martin, M.D., director, addiction care team, University of California San Francisco Medical center; director, addiction initiatives, UCSF Latinx Center of Excellence; and associate professor of clinical medicine, UCSF.



Reappointed to another three-year term is:

Amanda Klahr, R.N., nursing director, inpatient behavioral health services, Denver Health



The committee advises AHA on policy and advocacy and provides a forum for strategic discussion of issues important to behavioral health providers and the field. Learn more about AHA’s work on behavioral health.