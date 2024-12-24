Oklahoma City Rehabilitation Hospital Announces Expansion

Oklahoma City Rehabilitation Hospital

We are proud to expand our Oklahoma City Rehabilitation Hospital and increase our capacity to care for our patients.” — Chester Crouch, Founder and Chief Executive Officer

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oklahoma City Rehabilitation Hospital, situated at 10240 Broadway Extension in Oklahoma City and operated by Nobis Rehabilitation Partners, is thrilled to announce a major expansion project. This development will introduce 18 additional patient beds and enhance the nurse station to optimize workflow and efficiency for our dedicated healthcare team.

“We are proud to expand our Oklahoma City Rehabilitation Hospital and increase our capacity to care for our patients,” said Chester Crouch, President & Founder of Nobis Rehabilitation Partners. “This expansion is a testament to our commitment to delivering high-quality rehabilitation services and improving the quality of life for the individuals we serve.”

Oklahoma City Rehabilitation Hospital remains dedicated to its mission of delivering exceptional care through inspired people, industry-leading programs, innovation, and strong partnerships within the Oklahoma City and surrounding communities. The addition of these 18 beds is not just a numerical increase; it represents the dedication to serving the community, delivering results, and returning people to the life they love. Oklahoma City Rehab Hospital currently has one of the highest in the nation Discharge to Community percentages.

Construction on the expansion project is set to begin in early 2025, with the aim of opening the additional space by Q3 2025. In the meantime, the dedicated team will continue providing high-quality care and support to the hospital's existing patients without interruption.

For more information about Oklahoma City Rehabilitation Hospital and its services, please visit our website at https://www.oklahomacity-rehab.com/

About Oklahoma City Rehabilitation Hospital

The Oklahoma City Rehabilitation Hospital, a 40 bed hospital opened in September 2022 at 10240 Broadway Extension, Oklahoma City, OK. The inspired hospital rehab team has provided comprehensive rehab for people who have suffered a disabling disease or illness, such as a stroke, brain injury, major multi-trauma, and other complex neurological and orthopedic diseases or injuries, and return them to an optimal fulfilling life.

About NKD Hospitals

NKD Rehab, LLC, a partnership between Kennor Holdings, Cross Development, and Nobis Rehabilitation Partners, develops and manages new inpatient rehabilitation hospitals in select US markets. Cross Development is a leading developer for single-tenant commercial and multifamily properties. Cross Development uses a client-focused approach, continually providing consistent, transparent, and exceptional services. Cross delivers outstanding real estate guidance for their clients, carrying projects from concept to solution flawlessly.

About Nobis Rehabilitation Partners

Nobis Rehabilitation Partners, owned by Nobis Hospital Investments, LLC brings together healthcare providers, developers, and investment partners to create, operate, and manage inpatient rehabilitation facilities. Nobis Rehab currently has opened 17 hospitals and has another 7 under construction. Patients will receive exceptional care from highly experienced and inspired caregivers in the most uniquely designed and efficient hospital. For more information, visit nobisrehabpartners.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.