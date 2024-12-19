St. Albans Barracks / Domestic Assault, Arrest on Warrant
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A2008983
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Martin
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 12/17/24 at 2329 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Perley Rd Enosburg, VT
VIOLATION Domestic Assault & Arrest on Warrant
ACCUSED: Mark Clapper
AGE: 26
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On December 17th, 2024, at approximately 2329 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a family fight on Perley Road in the town of Enosburg. After a thorough investigation, it was determined that Mark Clapper (26) of Enosburg had assaulted a household member. Clapper was arrested and transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks in St. Albans for processing.
Clapper was also found to have two active Cite and Release Warrants. The active warrants contained the charges of:
13 VSA 2575-1 Misdemeanor RETAIL THEFT $900 OR LESS x2
13 VSA 3705(a) Misdemeanor UNLAWFUL TRESPASS - LAND
Per order of the courts, Clapper was lodged at Northwest State Correctional Facility and held on $5,000 bail. Clapper was additionally issued a flash citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 012/19/2024 at 1300 hours.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/19/24 @ 1300 hours
COURT: Franklin
LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $5,000
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
Trooper Adam Martin (221)
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Barracks
(802)524-5993
