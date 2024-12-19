St. Albans Barracks / Domestic Assault, Arrest on Warrant

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A2008983

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Martin

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 12/17/24 at 2329 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Perley Rd Enosburg, VT

VIOLATION Domestic Assault & Arrest on Warrant

ACCUSED: Mark Clapper

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On December 17th, 2024, at approximately 2329 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a family fight on Perley Road in the town of Enosburg. After a thorough investigation, it was determined that Mark Clapper (26) of Enosburg had assaulted a household member. Clapper was arrested and transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks in St. Albans for processing.

Clapper was also found to have two active Cite and Release Warrants. The active warrants contained the charges of:

13 VSA 2575-1 Misdemeanor RETAIL THEFT $900 OR LESS x2

13 VSA 3705(a) Misdemeanor UNLAWFUL TRESPASS - LAND

Per order of the courts, Clapper was lodged at Northwest State Correctional Facility and held on $5,000 bail. Clapper was additionally issued a flash citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 012/19/2024 at 1300 hours.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/19/24 @ 1300 hours

COURT: Franklin

LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $5,000

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

Trooper Adam Martin (221)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

(802)524-5993

Adam.martin@vermont.gov