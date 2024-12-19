Sleep in Heavenly Peace Delivers Dreams with Record-Breaking Deliveries Across America
A child snuggles up in his new bed, built and delivered by volunteers with the Sleep in Heavenly Peace – AL, Shoals chapter.
Four volunteers with the Sleep in Heavenly Peace – MO, Kansas City chapter hold an SHP headboard before delivering and assembling a fully furnished bed for a child in their community.
Thousands of Children Receive Beds Thanks to Nationwide Effort
This year's DAA smashed records, with 122 SHP chapters participating nationwide, delivering a remarkable 2,247 beds to children lacking a safe and comfortable place to sleep. Nearly 1,000 volunteers, totaling over 2,535 dedicated service hours, made this heartwarming accomplishment possible.
"This holiday season, as we remember the true meaning of Christmas – giving and compassion – let us not forget that a bed is a fundamental necessity for a child's well-being," shared Jordan Allen, Executive Director at SHP. "By providing a safe and comfortable place to sleep, we are giving the greatest gift of all: hope and a brighter future. Deliveries Across America demonstrates the power of our collective kindness."
– The Impact of a Bed –
Millions of children in the U.S. face the harsh reality of child bedlessness, forced to sleep on couches, floors, or share beds with siblings. A bed is more than just a piece of furniture; it's a foundation for a child's well-being.
The DAA event directly addresses this issue, bringing comfort and hope to countless families. "My kids and I were homeless for six months. They had to sleep on cots every night. God blessed us with our own place six weeks ago, and within a month, we had everything we needed… except beds for my three little ones," said a mother in Lansing, Michigan. "We were blessed when SHP volunteers showed up with beds for my kids. They have never had their own room, let alone their own beds. We are truly grateful for the people that make this possible."
– How You Can Help–
SHP is dedicated to ensuring "NO KID SLEEPS ON THE FLOOR IN OUR TOWN!" There are several ways you can join the mission and make a difference:
Volunteer: Lend a helping hand at your local SHP chapter
Donate: Contribute financially or organize a bedding or lumber drive
Spread the Word: Raise awareness about SHP's mission
Become a Sponsor: Partner with SHP as a national or local sponsor
Start a Chapter: Bring warmth and joy to children in your town
Visit shpbeds.org to learn more and get involved!
About:
Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to building and delivering beds to children in need. Fueled by volunteers' kindness and donor generosity, we're growing our impact across the U.S. and beyond so every child can Sleep Well, DREAM BIG. We believe a bed is a basic need for a child's well-being, and our mission is simple: NO KID SLEEPS ON THE FLOOR IN OUR TOWN! Learn more and get involved at shpbeds.org.
Building Beds, Delivering Dreams
