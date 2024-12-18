AmeriCorps NCCC Partnership Boosts Oregon’s Emergency Response

Oregon is taking a significant step forward in enhancing its emergency response capabilities through a newly signed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between OregonServes and the AmeriCorps National Civilian Community Corps (NCCC). This strategic partnership represents a collaborative effort to bolster statewide disaster preparedness, response, and recovery.

For more information on this partnership contact: Jennifer Denning Disaster Services Coordinator, OregonServes Jennifer.l.denning@hecc.oregon.gov.

What is AmeriCorps NCCC?

AmeriCorps NCCC is a full-time, team-based program for young adults aged 18-26. Members commit to a term of national service, which can include critical disaster response and recovery services. Through this partnership, NCCC teams will be integrated into Oregon's disaster preparedness framework, offering vital support before, during, and after disasters.

Key Benefits of the Partnership:

This partnership brings several critical advantages to Oregon communities, including:

NCCC teams work on a variety of projects filling critical gaps in local resources.

NCCC members collaborate with local communities to strengthen response efforts, thereby accelerating recovery and repopulation of residents.

NCCC teams focus on ensuring that underserved and vulnerable populations receive critical resources and assistance during emergencies, bridging equity gaps in disaster response and recovery.

By integrating local resources with national service members, this partnership enhances Oregon's capacity to build resilient communities.

Key Dates:

Nationally, NCCC Disaster Service Applications are received throughout the year. For purposes of the NCCC-OregonServes MOU, Pacific Region teams or Summer of Service can serve during these timelines (precise dates will vary year-to-year):

November 1 – December 16

January 8- April 16

April 24 – July 23 (Traditional program applications due, February 7, 2025)

Summer of Service June 20 – August 1

How to Apply to Be a Disaster Response AmeriCorps Volunteer:

First, download the application instructions below. Then, complete the Service Project Application for Disaster Response. No Project Concept Form is required.

Please note: Download the following document directly to your computer. Open and complete the document using Adobe Reader or Adobe Acrobat.

Applications and questions should be submitted to: NCCCPRTerritory2@americorps.gov.

Want to Make Your Organization a Project Sponsor?

Nonprofit and faith-based organizations, government entities, public schools, and universities, as well as tribal and native nations are eligible to apply. Organizations complete an application detailing the need and project design and NCCC will review submissions and make a final determination.

To learn more about AmeriCorps NCCC and how to apply, please visit the AmeriCorps NCCC webpage.