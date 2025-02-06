Keystone Clinic & Surgery Offers Comprehensive Vaccination Services for Safe and Healthy Travels

Keystone Clinic & Surgery provides the essential range of travel health services and vaccines to safeguard against diseases before and after overseas travel.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, February 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SINGAPORE – As international travel resumes, the need for proper health precautions has become increasingly important. Keystone Clinic & Surgery is providing a full range of travel vaccinations, pre-travel consultations, and standby medications to help travelers safeguard their health before, during, and after their trips.

Keystone Clinic & Surgery offers a comprehensive selection of travel vaccines tailored to different destinations. These include vaccines for hepatitis A, hepatitis B, typhoid, meningococcal, yellow fever, and common vaccinations such as COVID-19 and influenza.

Recommended Travel Vaccinations

Specific vaccinations are advised depending on the travel destination:

Hepatitis A vaccine – Recommended for travel to rural areas where contaminated water poses a risk of infection.

Hepatitis B vaccine – Essential for individuals without immunity to hepatitis B.

Typhoid vaccine – Advised for travel to Northern and Western Africa and Southern Asia, where typhoid bacteria are more prevalent.

Meningococcal vaccine – Required for travel to Mecca (Saudi Arabia) for Hajj or Umrah and recommended for sub-Saharan Africa to prevent severe brain-related infections.

Yellow fever vaccine – Necessary for travel to Africa, Central, and South America, where the disease is endemic and transmitted by infected mosquitoes.

Routine Vaccinations for Travelers

To protect against common illnesses while traveling, travel vaccination services include:

COVID-19 vaccination – Recommended annually.

Influenza vaccination – Recommended annually.

Tetanus vaccination – Recommended every 10 years.

Dr. Jackie Lam, Medical Director of Keystone Clinic & Surgery, highlights the importance of travel vaccinations, stating, “Travel vaccinations are essential for ensuring a safe and enjoyable trip, especially when visiting unfamiliar places that may pose health risks. Keystone Clinic & Surgery emphasises the importance of these vaccines, offering protection against diseases common in certain regions and reducing the chances of contracting or spreading illnesses.”

COVID-19 Vaccination for Travel Safety

With the continued presence of COVID-19 worldwide, vaccination remains a critical preventive measure for travelers. Keystone Clinic & Surgery encourages individuals to stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccinations to reduce health risks while traveling internationally.

Convenient Locations and Appointment Booking

Keystone Clinic & Surgery operates clinics in Ang Mo Kio, Serangoon, and Tanah Merah, providing accessible travel health services across Singapore. Travelers are advised to book an appointment at least four to six weeks before departure to allow sufficient time for vaccinations to take effect and for travel health advice to be customized to specific destinations.

About Keystone Clinic & Surgery

Keystone Clinic & Surgery is a trusted provider of primary healthcare services in Singapore, focusing on preventive health and comprehensive medical care. With a team of experienced medical professionals, the clinic is committed to delivering high-quality healthcare services to individuals and families.

For inquiries or to schedule an appointment, contact:

Keystone Clinic & Surgery (Ang Mo Kio)

Blk 632 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4, #01-966, Singapore 560632

Contact Number: 6904-6976

Keystone Clinic & Surgery (Tanah Merah)

57A New Upper Changi Road, #01-1396, Singapore 462057

Contact Number: 65 6904-3151

Keystone Clinic & Surgery (Serangoon)

304 Serangoon Avenue 2 #01-10, Singapore 550304

Contact Number: 65 6022-0772

Visit https://keystonemedical.com.sg/ for more information on available travel health services.

