DHS Leadership to Support Subsea Cable Security & Resilience

On December 18, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released its white paper, “Priorities for DHS Engagement on Subsea Cable Security & Resilience,” which captures key takeaways and policy workstreams from a series of engagements with leading owners, operators, vendors, and manufacturers in the subsea fiber-optic cable industry. Subsea cables are the backbone of global internet and telecommunications, carrying around 99% of intercontinental data traffic. They are crucial for everything from making phone calls to conducting financial transactions, making their security and resilience vital to the daily lives of every American. The paper focuses on the security, economic, and regulatory aspects of the subsea telecommunications cable network – one of the world’s most critical communication infrastructures. Furthermore, it highlights opportunities for DHS and its U.S. Government partners to strengthen U.S. leadership in this vital industry.

DHS, through the Office of Economic Security, the Supply Chain Resilience Center (SCRC), and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), brought together representatives from the Departments of Defense, Justice, Commerce, Treasury, State, the Federal Communications Commission, and the Intelligence Community for a series of discussions with various stakeholders representing all parts of the subsea cable industry.

“Many federal agencies have crucial equities and complex operational roles related to or directly dependent on the security and resilience of subsea cables,” said Assistant Secretary for Trade and Economic Security Christa Brzozowski. “The SCRC leveraged its position as a hub where industry and government can come together and guided an industry-informed discussion across the federal interagency on current and future challenges facing subsea cables and opportunities to mitigate these issues.”

With the publication of this white paper, DHS begins a multi-pronged effort with public and private partners to secure U.S. leadership in this critical infrastructure sector. The main goals are to:

Improve public-private coordination Streamline U.S. permitting, licensing, and regulatory processes Clarify federal roles and responsibilities in emergency management and incident response

DHS will continue to use its authorities to convene diverse stakeholders across industry as well as state, local, territorial, and tribal entities, to inform the government’s approach.

“Securing subsea cable infrastructure requires real partnership between government and industry—and this white paper reflects shared priorities that link public national security outcomes to private investment and innovation,” said Dr. David Mussington, Executive Assistant Director for Infrastructure Security at CISA. “Enduring public-private partnership is an essential foundation to ensure that national and economic security interests and resources are incorporated and accounted for across many diverse stakeholders.”

DHS remains committed to protecting our nation’s critical infrastructure. By fostering strong public-private partnerships and streamlining regulatory processes, we are not only securing the subsea cable networks that support global communications and commerce but also reinforcing the United States’ leadership in the subsea cable industry. This means ensuring that every American can continue to make phone calls, use the internet, and conduct financial transactions without interruption. Together, we will build a more resilient and secure future for our nation's digital backbone.

To learn more about the Supply Chain Resilience Center, visit DHS.gov/SCRC.