ICYMI: DHS Sets the Record Straight about Kilmar Abrego Garcia

Washington, D.C.— Today, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem set the record straight about Kilmar Abrego Garcia in light of misleading mainstream media reports.

“This was just one of those examples of an individual that is a MS-13 gang member, multiple charges and encounters with the individuals here, trafficking in his background, was found with other MS-13 gang members—very dangerous person, and what the liberal left and fake news are doing to turn him into a media darling is sickening,” said Secretary Noem.

In addition, DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia Mclaughlin reaffirmed that this MS-13 terrorist gang member is where he belongs.

“I think this illegal alien is exactly where he belongs—home in El Salvador. He was in our country illegally, he is from El Salvador, was born in El Salvador, and, oh, the media forgot to mention: He is a MS-13 gang member. The media would love for you to believe that this is a media darling, that he is just a Maryland father. Osama Bin Laden was also a father, and yet, he was not a good guy, and they actually are both terrorists. He should be in this El Salvador prison, a prison for terrorists, and I hope he will remain there.”

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller also highlighted the President’s authority to deport Abrego Garcia today from the Oval Office.

“The Supreme Court said the district court order was unlawful and its main components were unlawful and reversed 9-0 unanimously, stating clearly that neither the Secretary of State or President could be compelled by anybody to forcibly retrieve a citizen of El Salvador from El Salvador who, again, is a member of MS-13, which—as I’m sure you understand—rapes little girls, murders women, murders children, is engaged in barbaric activities in the world. And I can promise you if he was your neighbor, you would move right away.”