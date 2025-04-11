Secretary Noem Reminds Foreign Nationals to Register or Face Legal Penalties

WASHINGTON - Today, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem reminded all foreign nationals present in the United Stated longer than 30 days that the deadline to register under the Alien Registration Act is coming up on April 11.

This law requires all aliens in the United States for more than 30 days to register with the federal government. Failure to comply is a crime, punishable by fines, imprisonment, or both.

“President Trump and I have a clear message for those in our country illegally: leave now. If you leave now, you may have the opportunity to return and enjoy our freedom and live the American dream,” said Secretary Noem. “The Trump administration will enforce all our immigration laws—we will not pick and choose which laws we will enforce. We must know who is in our country for the safety and security of our homeland and all Americans.”

BACKGROUND:

On January 20, 2025, President Donald J. Trump signed Executive Order 14159, Protecting the American People Against Invasion, directing the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to restore order and accountability to our immigration system. This includes enforcing the long-ignored Alien Registration Act.

COMPLIANCE REQUIREMENTS:

On or by April 11, 2025, the following will apply to all noncitizens, regardless of status:

Present in the U.S. for 30 days or more as of April 11, 2025, without registration evidence: Register immediately via USCIS.

Register immediately via USCIS. Entering on or after April 11, 2025, without registration evidence: Register within 30 days of arrival.

Register within 30 days of arrival. Turning 14 in the U.S.: Re-register and submit fingerprints within 30 days of your 14th birthday, even if previously registered.

Re-register and submit fingerprints within 30 days of your 14th birthday, even if previously registered. Parents or guardians of minors under 14: Register minors if they remain in the U.S. for 30 days or longer.

Upon registration and fingerprinting, DHS will issue proof of registration. All noncitizens 18 and older must carry this documentation at all times. This administration has directed DHS to prioritize enforcement, there will be no sanctuary for noncompliance.