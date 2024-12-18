Big game surveys and capture operations to occur through early January across the Magic Valley Region

Herd composition survey

In mid to late December, Fish and Game biologists will be flying herd composition surveys in the northern part of the region, primarily in the Bennett and Picabo hills and the desert area north of Gooding and Shoshone, which includes game management units 45, 52 and 49. Flights will also be occurring in the southern portion of the Magic Valley Region south of Twin Falls and Burley, in game management units 54 and 55.

The purpose of the herd composition survey is to gather herd composition of bucks, does and fawns. The information is used by game managers to evaluate herd productivity, which when combined with other sources of data like hunter harvest, deer abundance, fawn survival can help inform big game season-setting discussions.

Big game capture

Starting in late December, helicopter operations will also be used to place GPS collars on around 70 mule deer fawns in the South Hills, Bennett Mountains, and Picabo Hills in game management units 45, 49, 52, and 54.

20 elk calves will be captured in game management units 45 and 52 along the Bennett front.

Capture operations for mule deer fawns will use both drive nets and net gunning while net gunning will be used to capture elk calves.