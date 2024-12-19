Invoke Elevated to Strategic FastTrack Ready Partner Status

Invoke - Expert Microsoft Technology Services Invoke Named 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Finalist Invoke Member of Microsoft Intelligent Security Association

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Invoke Reaches New Heights in Microsoft Security and Modern Work Excellence with Strategic FastTrack Ready Partner StatusInvoke, recognized as a Microsoft Partner of the Year finalist for Identity, is thrilled to share that it has progressed from a FastTrack Ready Partner to a Strategic FastTrack Ready Partner. This milestone highlights our steadfast dedication to providing top-quality Microsoft Security and Modern Work solutions and services."Our promotion to a Strategic FastTrack Ready Partner is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our team. This new status recognizes our proficiency in driving Microsoft Security and Modern Work adoption and reinforces our ability to provide top-tier support and value-added services to our clients. We look forward to leveraging this opportunity to enhance our service offerings and client satisfaction further," said Stephen Leuthold, Co-Founder and Director of Modern Work and Security at Invoke.Xavier Alegria, Partner Success Manager at Microsoft – FastTrack Center, added: "We are excited to see Invoke step into the Strategic FastTrack Ready Partner role. Their successful deployments and customer satisfaction track record speak volumes about their capabilities. We are confident that this elevation will enable them to deliver even greater value to our shared customers, ensuring they maximize the benefits of their Microsoft Security and Modern Work investments."As a Strategic FastTrack Ready Partner, Invoke will gain extra resources, tools, and support from Microsoft to enhance client service and ensure smooth Microsoft Security and Modern Work deployments. This includes access to fully funded deployment vouchers, enhanced partner management, and increased scrutiny to ensure the highest standards of service and adoption.Invoke is proud of this accomplishment and excited about the opportunities it brings. It focuses on delivering exceptional services, driving innovation, and ensuring clients achieve their business objectives with Microsoft Security and Modern Work.About InvokeWe ignite secure innovation - Invoke is a leading provider of Microsoft security and collaboration solutions, with a portfolio boasting specializations across various domains, including Copilot, Cloud Security, Threat Protection, Identity and Access Management, and more. As a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association, Invoke continues to innovate and drive success in the ever-evolving world of technology. Invoke is a Top 10 provider of Microsoft Security solutions with ten advanced specializations in four of the six Solution Partner designations.• Cloud Security• Threat Protection• Identity and Access Management• Identity Protection and Governance• Adoption and Change Management• Teams Calling• Meetings and Meeting Rooms for Teams• Infrastructure and Database Migrations- Azure• Teamwork Deployment• Teams Custom SolutionsFor more information about Invoke, visit InvokeLLC.com.

