Invoke Recognized as a Finalist for the 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year

Invoke, a leading cybersecurity company, today announced it has been named a finalist of the Identity 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award.
We are proud to help our customers use Microsoft Identity solutions to secure their data, devices and identities across the cloud and on-premises.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Invoke, a leading cybersecurity company, today announced it has been named a finalist of the Identity 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award. Recognized among an elite group of Microsoft's global partners, Invoke stands out for its exemplary innovation and delivery of customer solutions using Microsoft technology.
— Stephen Leuthold, Director of Modern Work and Security at Invoke
“This recognition is a testament to our passion and expertise in helping our customers leverage the power of Microsoft Identity solutions to protect their data, devices and identities across the cloud and on-premises,” said Stephen Leuthold, Director of Modern Work and Security at Invoke. “We are grateful to Microsoft for this opportunity and look forward to continuing our partnership in the future.”
The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognizes Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft Cloud applications, services, devices, and AI innovation during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from more than 4,700 nominations from more than 100 countries. Invoke was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in Identity. The Identity Award recognizes and honors a global field of Microsoft Partners who demonstrate excellence in deploying Microsoft Identity workloads with Microsoft Entra ID.
“Congratulations to the winners and finalists of the 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards!” said Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer and Corporate Vice President at Microsoft. “The momentum generated by numerous AI & Copilot announcements this year fueled innovation from our partners, enabling groundbreaking services and solutions to customers. I am inspired by the capability and creativity in our partner ecosystem and this year's winners beautifully demonstrate the best of what’s possible with AI and the Microsoft Cloud.”
The 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced ahead of MCAPS Start for Partners, a digital event on July 10th and 11th. Partners will receive recognition at MCAPS Start for Partners ahead of in person celebrations during the week of Microsoft Ignite in November. Additional details on the 2024 awards are available on the Microsoft Partner blog. The complete list of categories, winners and finalists can be found at 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards Finalists page.
About Invoke
Invoke is a 100% Microsoft-focused consulting firm that provides solutions for critical business needs through modern technologies encompassing systems management, security, data insights, and mobility. As part of an exclusive group of Microsoft partners to achieve multiple Solution partner designations, Gold competencies, and audited specializations, our mission is to deliver long-term business value by positioning ourselves as your trusted advisor through results-driven strategic planning and alignment with your business goals.
For more information about Invoke, visit InvokeLLC.com.
