How Invoke Ignites Secure Innovation with Microsoft Security Service Edge Solution

Invoke showcases its leadership in cybersecurity innovation as a global launch partner for Microsoft's Zero Trust network protection solution.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Invoke , a Microsoft Partner of the Year finalist for Identity, is thrilled to share the news of our exclusive recognition as one of the elite eight global launch partners for the newly unveiled Microsoft Security Service Edge (SSE) solution. This rare distinction not only underscores their unique market position but also places us in a select group of industry leaders. Featured prominently on Microsoft Learn, this collaboration further highlights Invoke's leadership in adopting advanced security solutions.Invoke is a trusted partner leading the charge in deploying Microsoft's innovative SSE solution, which has now reached General Availability. This development represents a key achievement in our ongoing commitment to providing premier security and identity solutions, ensuring unparalleled protection for our client's businesses."In a world where digital security is paramount, Microsoft proudly unveils its Zero Trust for hybrid network access through the Microsoft Secure Service Edge solution. This marks a milestone and a complete vision as we bring forth a capability integral to Microsoft's Unified Security Operations Platform. At Invoke, we don't just adapt to change; we ignite secure innovation, ensuring that every step forward is a step towards unparalleled protection for our customers.," said Stephen Leuthold, Director of Modern Work and Security at Invoke.The Microsoft Entra Suite, a comprehensive security solution, offers extensive zero-trust security. The integration of Microsoft Entra SSE extends this protection to the network layer, providing heightened security and improved visibility for end users, access control, threat protection, security monitoring, data security, and acceptable use policy enforcement. These features equip customers with powerful security frameworks, ensuring comprehensive protection for their digital resources.Invoke, a Microsoft Partner of the Year finalist for Identity, excels in deploying Microsoft's SSE solution, which includes Private Access and Internet Access. Embrace a Zero Trust methodology for all private and publicly accessible digital resources with our comprehensive assessments, PoCs, and implementation services tailored to your enterprise's security, compliance, and identity needs. Visit our website to learn more about our partnership with Microsoft Entra and how we can support your identity governance and security journey.About InvokeInvoke is a leading provider of Microsoft security and collaboration solutions, with a portfolio boasting specializations across various domains, including Cloud Security, Threat Protection, Identity and Access Management, and more. As a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association, Invoke continues to innovate and drive success in the ever-evolving world of technology. Invoke is a Top 10 provider of Microsoft Security solutions with ten advanced specializations in four of the six Solution Partner designations.• Cloud Security• Threat Protection• Identity and Access Management• Identity Protection and Governance• Adoption and Change Management• Teams Calling• Meetings and Meeting Rooms for Teams• Infrastructure and Database Migrations- Azure• Teamwork DeploymentFor more information about Invoke, visit InvokeLLC.com.

