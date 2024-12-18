Fatal Crash SR 201 at 8000 West in Magna

On December 17, 2024, at approximately 1910 hours, a Toyota Sequoia was traveling Eastbound SR 201 at 8000 West in Magna. The driver of the Sequoia ran the red light at 8000 West and collided with a Ford Escape causing it to catch fire. After colliding with the Ford, the Sequoia continued forward striking a Kia Forte. The driver of the Ford Escape was transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced deceased. The occupants of the Kia sustained minor injuries. The driver of the Sequoia fled on foot and was later apprehended. It was made known as Trooper’s arrived on the scene that the suspect that fled was a suspect in a shooting that occurred earlier in the day in West Valley. Troopers are investigating the fatal collision. West Valley Police Department will be investigating the shooting that occurred prior. Any questions regarding the shooting please contact West Valley Police Deparment.