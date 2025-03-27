Juab County Pursuit

On Wednesday, March 27, 2025, at 3:38 pm, Richfield Dispatch received multiple call reckless driving calls for a white Ford van traveling north on I-15 through Millard and Juab counties. A Trooper was able to locate the van near mile marker 214. He stopped the van and made contact with the driver. Durring that time, he observed the driver was visibly impaired, he had the driver step out of the vehicle and the driver complied. The trooper asked the driver to come back to this patrol car and complete field sobriety tests. The driver ran back to the van and drove off. The Trooper pursued the vehicle to mile marker 220 where the van ran off the road to the left and struck the cable barrier, and the vehicle became stuck in the cable. The driver attempted to start the vehicle but it would not start. The driver barricaded himself in the vehicle and would not comply with any commands. Juab County SO, DNR Ranger, and several agencies passing through the area assisted in closing both directions of I-15. Nephi City responded with their armored vehicle and officers approached the van. As they approached they observed what they thought was a rifle in the back of the can so the officers withdrew. The DPS CERT team and Utah County CERT team was requested. Meanwhile, the driver was observed with a drone and was observed moving to the back of the van. Utah County CERT was able to establish a team that approached the van and deployed gas inside. The driver opened the door and remained inside, as they prepared to send in a K9 the driver exited and was safely placed into custody. The driver was evaluated at the hospital and booked into the Juab County Jail. Marijuana, paraphernalia, and 30 pack of Bud Light was found in the vehicle. The driver is alcohol restricted, ignition Interlock restricted. A gun was not located in the van.