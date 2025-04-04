Cedar City Pedestrian Crash

On Friday, April 4, 2025, at 8:38 am, a female juvenile was walking in the lanes of I-15 northbound near mile marker 61 in Cedar City, UT. The female pedestrian was struck by two vehicles that were traveling northbound on the freeway. One of the vehicles did not stop and continued northbound. The Utah Highway Patrol is currently attempting to identify and contact this involved party. The other vehicle stopped and remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

The juvenile was airlifted from the scene in critical condition to an area hospital.

Northbound I-15 was closed during the investigation and reopened at approximatley 11:04 am.

The juvenile apparently crossed a fence and entered the freeway on foot. Investigators are currently working to establish why the juvenile was on the highway. This is an ongoing investigation and updated information will be provided when it is available.

The Utah Highway Patrol is working with the Iron County School District to gather information and provide any assistance needed.

The Utah Highway Patrol extends its deepest support to all those involved as they work through this difficult situation.