Pursuit with shots fired in Taylorsville

On Wednesday, April 2, 2025, at 7:22 pm, troopers attempted to stop a gray Subaru WRX traveling southbound on I-15 near 6000 South at a very high rate of speed. Troopers pursued the vehicle as it went westbound on I-215 but then terminated when it exited at Redwood Rd.

Troopers responded to the residence in Taylorsville associated with the registration of the vehicle. As Troopers arrived at the home and made contact with the residents, multiple shots were fired from within the home. Troopers did not fire but retreated and secured the area. No injuries were sustained from the shots fired. The suspect attempted to leave the scene in a vehicle from the garage, but units blocked them in, and the suspect was taken into custody.

Multiple agencies have responded to the area to assist, and the roads surrounding the residence are closed. Due to the investigation, road closures may last for several hours. Officers are working to clear the residence and process the scene.

No officers or residents have sustained injuries. Currently, there is no threat to the public and no outstanding suspects.

After the incident concluded, this vehicle was connected to a separate shots fired investigation in the South Salt Lake area that occurred earlier in the evening.