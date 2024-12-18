Government of Saskatchewan Opens Second Developmental Group Home in Saskatoon for Children with Complex Needs

CANADA, December 18 - Released on December 18, 2024

The Government of Saskatchewan is providing $1.1 million in annualized funding to Autism Services of Saskatoon to support the recently opened four-space developmental group home for children and youth in care who have complex developmental needs, primarily autism spectrum disorder.

"Our government is pleased to partner with Autism Services of Saskatoon to expand their services to a second location in Saskatoon," Social Services Minister Terry Jenson said. "This developmental group home provides specialized care tailored to each child's individual needs, closer to their families, home communities and support services."

A developmental group home provides a safe, family-like group home living environment for children and youth in care. This home focuses primarily on children with autism spectrum disorder, but will also serve children with other developmental disabilities, such as fetal alcohol spectrum disorder, global developmental delay and other developmental disorders.

"Autism Services is pleased to expand our partnership with CFS/Ministry of Social Services through the opening of a second home for children," Autism Services of Saskatoon Executive Director Lynn Latta said. "Offering a loving home and developmental services designed with an "autism-lens" allows us to offer opportunities for the growth and wellbeing of the children in our care. We strive to encourage connections with family, the community and the children's culture as appropriate. We are learning as we grow also and appreciate the great relationships with ministry staff as we work together to serve children."

The Ministry of Social Services will provide $544,000 in funding in 2024-25, annualized to $1.1 million. The expansion is part of the provincial government's $950,000 commitment in the 2024-25 budget to expand residential group home services, providing eight new spaces for children and youth with complex needs.

