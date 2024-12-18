PEI sees strong growth in healthcare workforce, boosting access to primary care for Islanders

CANADA, December 18 - The 2023 State of the Health Workforce report released this week by the Canadian Institute for Health Information (CIHI) shows significant growth in Prince Edward Island’s healthcare workforce, particularly in nurse practitioners (NP) and family physicians, outpacing national trends.

Over the last decade, the number of NPs in PEI has grown at double the national rate. In 2014, PEI had only 14 NPs, but as of 2023, that number has increased to 71. The province's supply of NPs per 10,000 population grew from 7.6 in 2014 to 37.5 in 2023, a remarkable growth rate that is more than twice the national average. Most of these NPs are employed by Health PEI, helping to enhance primary healthcare access for Islanders.

In terms of family physicians, PEI’s growth rate has remained strong and consistent in recent years. CIHI data shows PEI’s family physician supply grew by 6.3 per cent in 2021, 4.1 per cent in 2022, and 5.8 per cent in 2023. In contrast, national growth has slowed, with increases of only 1.4 per cent in 2021, 1.8 per cent in 2022, and a decline of -0.1% in 2023. This highlights PEI’s commitment to maintaining and expanding access to family care for Islanders.

"By expanding the number of healthcare professionals in our communities, we are taking important steps to ensure Islanders have the support they need, when they need it. While there is still much work to do, we are tackling the challenge from every angle, working hard to strengthen primary care and improve access for all Islanders. This growth reflects our commitment to accessible, high-quality healthcare, now and into the future. We will continue to drive forward with targeted investments and innovative solutions to build a stronger healthcare workforce across the province." - Minister of Health and Wellness Mark McLane

“This increase in nurse practitioners and family physicians is a direct result of our focus on strengthening primary care to better serve Islanders. We’re incredibly proud of the progress we’ve made, and we will continue to prioritize the growth of our workforce and the delivery of high-quality, accessible care that helps Islanders live healthier, more fulfilling lives,” said Health PEI CEO Melanie Fraser.

Investments in healthcare education, recruitment, and retention are helping PEI build a robust healthcare workforce to meet the needs of its growing population.

