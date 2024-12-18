Governor Abbott Congratulates Galveston As Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community

TEXAS, December 18 - December 18, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today congratulated the City of Galveston on being designated as a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community by Travel Texas in the inaugural year of the program after completing the multi-step certification process. The Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community designation shows Visit Galveston’s commitment to further develop tourism as an economic growth strategy, boost local job creation, and draw more visitors to their community and to Texas from across the nation and around the world.

“Tourism is critical to both our local and state economies, supporting one in 11 jobs across Texas,” said Governor Abbott. “Travelers to and within Texas generated more than $193.8 billion in economic impact and supported 1.3 million jobs across the state in 2023. Every region of this great state offers endless opportunities to experience the natural beauty, rich history, and true Texas hospitality that draws visitors to our communities. I congratulate the City of Galveston and Visit Galveston on earning this designation. All Texas communities are encouraged to apply to become a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community to further grow local tourism and jobs across our great state.”

“Whether exploring the Strand District, relaxing on its beautiful shores, or enjoying one of its many festivals, Galveston offers visitors an experience that is the perfect mix of past and present,” said Travel Texas Director Tim Fennell. “We’re proud to recognize Galveston as a Tourism Friendly Texas Community and honor its continuing impact on our state’s tourism industry.”

“Galveston has quickly become one of the most visited tourist destinations and cruise ports in the nation,” said Senator Mayes Middleton. “Last year, 8.1 million tourists visited Galveston—a 25% increase from 2021. I’m proud of the city’s designation as a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community. Galveston continues to be a leader in Texas tourism.”

“As the State Representative for Galveston, I am thrilled to celebrate this well-deserved recognition of our vibrant island community as a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community,” said Representative Terri Leo Wilson. “Galveston’s rich history, stunning natural beauty, and diverse attractions make it a premier destination for visitors from around the globe. This designation is a testament to the hard work and vision of Visit Galveston and our local leaders, who understand the critical role tourism plays in fostering economic growth and supporting Texas families.”

“Galveston Island welcomes millions of tourists each year to our beautiful beaches, historic architecture, and an amazing array of restaurants and shops,” said Galveston Mayor Craig Brown. “You will always find friendly faces ready to greet you here and help you find your way around to the best places on the island. I knew our city would be among the first in the state to earn the Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community distinction.”

“Whether you are boarding a cruise, catching a wave, learning about Texas history, or grabbing a drink to watch an ocean sunset, you’re going to have an unforgettable experience and make new friends while vacationing on Galveston Island,” said Visit Galveston Executive Director Tony Lyle. “Our designation as a Tourism Friendly Texas Community highlights our efforts to attract guests to enjoy our island getaway. It’s an honor that speaks to the welcoming community we work to build every day.”

The Tourism Friendly Texas Community program is open to local governments or non-profit organizations that serve as the lead entity for tourism promotion and development efforts. Benefits of the designation for tourism entities seeking certification on behalf of their community include the opportunity to strengthen or establish relationships important for tourism development, educate local leaders on the importance of tourism to the state, identify and prioritize locally driven strategies, and learn more about opportunities provided by Travel Texas and other state government programs available to support both communities and the travel and tourism industry. For more information on the Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community program, visit: gov.texas.gov/tourism-friendly-texas

The mission of Travel Texas in the Governor's Economic Development & Tourism Office is to enhance and extend local economic development efforts by marketing Texas as a premier travel destination in out-of-state and international markets, generating non-Texan travel to Texas, and creating revenue and jobs for local communities and the state.