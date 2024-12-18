Meatball the Foster Dog: A Heartwarming Success Story at Washington Veterans Home – Retsil

Meet Meatball, the senior foster dog who found her forever home in the most heartwarming way thanks to a wonderful partnership between the Washington Veterans Home (WVH) – Retsil and the Kitsap Humane Society (KHS). Together, these two organizations have created a Senior Foster Dog Program that helps dogs like Meatball find loving homes through the dedication and commitment of the residents living at Retsil.

Meatball’s journey to Retsil started with her being a lovable dog in her “golden years,” looking for a second chance at happiness. Through the collaboration with KHS, Meatball was chosen as one of the dogs to join the Retsil community, where residents would foster her, offering love, care, and provide all the daily tasks required to keep her healthy, happy and safe while she waited for a family to adopt her. This initiative was designed to help dogs who might face challenges in finding a home, particularly older dogs, who often need a little extra time and attention.

“The residents here at Retsil are not letting physical and cognitive challenges stop them from achieving their mission—to partner with KHS to save senior dogs in their community.” “It is pretty amazing to see residents in with strokes, in wheelchairs and memory impairment all coming together to provide care 24 hours a day while searching for their forever home.” – Matt Lysobey, Washington Veterans Home Administrator

The moment Meatball arrived at the Veterans Home; it was clear that she was going to make a big impact. The veterans took on their assigned tasks, and immediately jumped into their new role as foster caregivers. They walked Meatball through the beautiful grounds, spent time feeding her, and made sure she felt comfortable in her new environment. It wasn’t long before Meatball became a beloved member of the Retsil community, with everyone—from the residents to the staff—forming a special bond with the sweet, affectionate dog.

In true teamwork fashion, the Retsil residents didn’t just care for Meatball—they also played an important role in finding her the perfect adopter. When interested families came to meet her, the residents shared their experiences, answered questions, and helped potential adopters see how truly special Meatball was. Their firsthand knowledge of her personality and quirks made all the difference in matching her with a loving family.

To celebrate Meatball’s adoption, Retsil and KHS hosted a heartwarming adoption party. The residents, staff, and the KHS team gathered to celebrate the new chapter in Meatball’s life, with lots of pride, smiles, laughter, and, of course, plenty of wagging tails. Lou, Resident Council Chairman and in charge of Meatball’s medication, was quick to pull the new owners aside to explain her medication regimen in detail and how to get Meatball to take them! The adoption party was a testament to the success of the collaboration and the joy that both the dogs and the veterans experience through this program.

“I honestly didn’t know if we would be able to do it.” Said Lou White, WVH Resident But, I guess we proved it can be done. I have to say Meatball really sold herself, she is a great dog. Lots of great older dogs out there and I would like to see us save another 20 or so.”

Meatball was adopted by Denise Cozzie, a compassionate Registered Nurse with WVH who has a heart full of love for the new addition to her family.

“Meatball is doing great in our home!” said Cozzie. “She fills our home with love and laughter after having lost a long time pet this past summer.” The residents here ask me about her all the time, I’m impressed at how attached they got to her.”

Meatball’s adoption is a shining example of how a community can come together to make a difference in the lives of animals and people alike. Thanks to the kindness and care of the Retsil residents, Meatball has found her forever home.

With each dog that finds a new home through this partnership, the circle of kindness and compassion grows, and the legacy of care at the Washington Veterans Home in Port Orchard continues to shine brightly. Meatball’s story is just the beginning, and it’s clear that many more dogs will find their forever homes with the help of these amazing veterans and the Kitsap Humane Society.

Photo Album Link : Meatball the Foster Dog at Washington Veterans Home - Retsil