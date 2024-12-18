Governor Ron DeSantis and Cabinet Approve Historic $317 Million Investment to Conserve Florida's Natural Resources

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Dec. 18, 2024 TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – This week, Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet approved significant investments to protect Florida’s natural resources and agricultural lands. Through the Florida Forever Program, $111 million will secure 24,113 acres of critical lands, including seven key acquisitions that will connect vital conservation areas, with five located within the Florida Wildlife Corridor. Additionally, $206 million was approved to preserve over 62,000 acres of Florida farms and ranches through the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Rural and Family Lands Protection Program. “The natural beauty of Florida enriches the lives of all who call it home, and I thank Governor DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet for their leadership in protecting our state’s environment for future generations,” said Florida Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Alexis A. Lambert. About the land acquisition approvals: A 12,243-acre acquisition within the Bear Creek Forest Florida Forever Project in Bay County will create a new state forest. This property expands a corridor of publicly owned lands stretching from Eglin Air Force Base to Apalachicola National Forest. Located within the St. Andrews Bay Watershed, this property will provide significant benefits for water quality and quantity in Florida’s central Panhandle. It is within the Florida Wildlife Corridor and the Northwest Florida Sentinel Landscape. A 5,910-acre conservation easement within the Coastal Headwaters Longleaf Forest Florida Forever Project in Santa Rosa County will preserve working forest lands and protect the Escambia River watershed. By restricting development, this property will continue to play a vital role in filtering surface waters that replenish the surficial aquifer and provide an additional buffer to the Escambia River and its floodplain. It is also within the Florida Wildlife Corridor and the Northwest Florida Sentinel Landscape. A 2,483-acre acquisition within the Upper Shoal River Florida Forever Project in Walton County will create a new state park. This property establishes a vital landscape corridor that links nearby conservation lands, including important buffer areas surrounding Eglin Air Force Base. Located within the Upper Shoal River watershed, the property supports aquifer recharge and protects the quality and natural functions of waterbodies and wetlands in the western Florida Panhandle. It is also within the Northwest Florida Sentinel Landscape. A 1,335-acre acquisition within the Volusia Conservation Corridor Florida Forever Project in Volusia County will contribute to a vital conservation corridor extending from Deep Creek Preserve in the Ocala National Forest south to Fort Drum Marsh. This property will help protect the diverse species, natural communities and landscapes within the St. Johns River watershed, including important basin swamps that drain into Lake Ashby and Spruce Creek Swamp. It is also within the Florida Wildlife Corridor. A 1,265-acre acquisition within the Northeast Florida Timberlands and Watershed Reserve Florida Forever Project in Duval County will expand Cary State Forest. It fills an important gap, connecting Camp Blanding to Timucuan Ecological and Historic Preserve. Located between Cary State Forest and Thomas Creek Conservation Area northwest of Jacksonville, this property will enhance water quality for the Lower St. Johns River Basin and expand public outdoor recreational opportunities. A 764-acre conservation easement within the Green Swamp Florida Forever Project in Polk County will provide a buffer from nearby public infrastructure and strengthen connections between surrounding conservation lands, including the Osprey Unit Hilochee Wildlife Management Area and the Kuder Ranch Agricultural and Conservation Easement. Located just one mile from the newly constructed Interstate 4 wildlife crossing, this property plays a vital role in safeguarding Central Florida’s water supply, particularly in recharging the Florida Aquifer. It is also with the Florida Wildlife Corridor. A 113-acre acquisition within the Catfish Creek Florida Forever Project in Polk County will expand Allen David Broussard Catfish Creek Preserve State Park, adding over 6,000 feet of frontage along Lake Pierce. This addition will enhance the park with essential facilities and infrastructure, expanding opportunities for public resource-based recreation and environmental education. It is also within the Florida Wildlife Corridor. More information on the land acquisition approvals can be found here. ###

