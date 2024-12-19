Alpert JFS Announces 21st Annual ‘No Excuse for Abuse’ Evening Featuring Gold Medal Winning Gymnast Aly Raisman

Ferd & Gladys Alpert Jewish Family Service Aly Raisman Robyn and Dale Rands

WEST PALM BEACH , FL, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ferd & Gladys Alpert Jewish Family Service of Palm Beach County ( Alpert JFS ) is hosting the 21st Annual No Excuse for Abuse Evening on Sunday, February 16, 2025, at 6:15 p.m. at the Cohen Pavilion at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach. This year’s featured speaker will be gold medal winning gymnast Aly Raisman.Raisman, captain of the gold medal-winning USA Women’s Gymnastics teams in 2012 and 2016 and the third-most decorated American gymnast, represents a powerful symbol of Jewish pride–famously winning gold in the floor exercise in 2012 to the tune of “Hava Nagila.” Beyond her achievements in gymnastics, Raisman is a dedicated advocate for mental health, body positivity, and self-care, sharing her journey in her best-selling memoir, Fierce, and her children’s book, From My Head to My Toes, which addresses consent and bodily autonomy. As a survivor and advocate against sexual abuse, Raisman continues to inspire and empower others.Former Alpert JFS President and Board Chair Zelda Mason is Presenting Sponsor of the evening. Co-Chairs of the event are Ellen and Mark Levine, Lesley Sheinberg, and Carolyn and Michael Yasuna. Robyn and Dale Rands are recipients of the 3rd Annual Luminary Award in recognition of their extraordinary philanthropy, leadership and dedication to Alpert JFS.“We are honored to welcome world renowned gymnast, sexual abuse survivor and advocate Aly Raisman to our 21st Annual ‘No Excuse for Abuse’ Evening,” said Marc Hopin, CEO of Alpert JFS. “This event highlights our unwavering dedication to excellence in human services, including domestic abuse prevention, mental health support, suicide awareness, and more. Aly’s voice will amplify our message and broaden our reach.”“This event, along with the remarkable guests we feature, consistently educates and inspires everyone involved,” added Gary Hoffman, Board Chair and President of Alpert JFS. “We are grateful for the ongoing support of Alpert JFS’ vital services and especially proud to honor Robyn and Dale Rands for their commitment to our agency.”To learn more and/or to register for the event, please visit www.alpertjfs.org/2025noexcuse/ . Couvert is $300 per person. Sponsorship and other giving opportunities are also still available. For questions and/or more information, please contact events@AlpertJFS.org or call 561-713-1944.Alpert JFS is also celebrating its 50th anniversary at the No Excuse for Abuse Evening. 50th Anniversary partners include the following. *As of 12/11/24.Securing the Future partner: Christine and Alan Curtis, The Shear Family Foundation/Barbara and Herb Shear, B and B Stern Foundation, Inc./Reed Catlett and John Stern, In Memory of Phyllis and Richard Terker z"l; Sustaining Life partner: The Herbert Bearman Foundation/Drs. Arlene and Sheldon Bearman, Isadore and Bertha Gudelsky Family Foundation/Iris Markel; Giving Hope partner: Zelda Mason, Dale and Robyn Rands; Helping Hands partner: Dalio Philanthropies/Barbara and Ray Dalio, Nancy and Joel Hart, Ellen and Dr. Mark Levine, Vivian Lieberman, Diann and Tom Mann, Willow Springs Charitable Trust; Creating Impact partner: Sandy Baklor, The Breakers Palm Beach, Hope and Gary Hoffman, Lesser, Lesser, Landy & Smith PLLC Attorneys at Law/Jennifer and Gary Lesser, Publix Super Market Charities, Eva and Marvin Schlanger, Barbara and Peter Sidel; Shining the Light partners: Pam and Bernard Barbash, Amicable Home Health Care, Mickey and Charles z"l Feldberg, Marsha and Steve Funk, Linda and Ray Golden, HGI Technologies, Alicia and Scott Kabak, Jane and Arnold Lampert, Barbara Leidner and Dr. Shep Goldstein, Hank McLarty, Marsha and Mark Morrow, The Sephardic Foundation on Aging.Sponsors of No Excuse for Abuse Evening *As of 12/11/24Presenting Sponsor: Zelda Mason; Breaking the Stigma sponsor: Canyon Ranch; Answering the Call sponsors: Mickey and Charles z”l Feldberg, Hope and Gary Hoffman, John Osher, Shelley and Nathan Rabhan, Dr. Paula Newmark and Joel Yudenfreund, Active Health Center/Jill and Dr. Marc Weinberg, Gordon & Partners, Marsh McLennan Agency, NAI/Merin Hunter Codman, Inc./Lesley Sheinberg, Joan Serchuck, and Plastridge Insurance. Champion sponsors: Dena and Don Abrams, Lizbeth and John W. Adams, Marjorie and Barry Berg, Meredith and Robert Colburn, Lauren Colburn, Steven Colburn, Comiter, Singer, Baseman & Braun, LLP, Donna Baumzweig and David Ginsberg, Merrill and Charles Gottesman, Emily and Dr. Stephen Grabelsky, Lisa and Robert Hauser, Susan and Robert Hurwitz, Ilene Lampert Goldstein and Greg Thorpe, Emily Lessner and Dr. Bruce Sobin, Vivian Lieberman, Jennifer and Michael Lourie, Maxine Marks, Laurie Adams Martino and Frank Martino, Spencer Maxson, Samara Cooper-Mendelson and Dr. Avi Mendelson, Dierdre and Alan Osofsky, Linda and Harold Rosenson, Rebecca and Brett Sandala, Nancy and Barry Shapiro, Hope and Gene Silverman, Wendy and Justin Tulman, Lindsay and Chip Tyrer, Nancy and Marc Voluck, Carolyn and Michael Yasuna.About Alpert JFSFounded in 1974, Ferd & Gladys Alpert Jewish Family Service (Alpert JFS) is a nationally accredited service provider for children, adults, seniors, and Holocaust survivors. The non-profit, non-sectarian organization is a trusted leader, with a team of over 100 skilled professionals delivering high-quality care to over 12,000 people each year, from Boynton Beach to Vero Beach. Alpert JFS was named 2023 Hats Off Nonprofit of the Year (Large Category) by Nonprofits First. For the last 50 years, Alpert JFS has worked to ensure the well-being of individuals and families, the independence of older adults, and quality-of-life for individuals with disabilities. For more information, visit www.AlpertJFS.org or phone 561-684-1991.

