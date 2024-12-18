SAVE - Suicide Awareness Voices of Education calls on President-elect Trump to make KOSA law in first 100 days

Erich Mische is the executive director of SAVE - Suicide Awareness Voices of Education in Bloomington, MN. The official 35th Anniversary logo for SAVE -Suicide Awareness Voices of Education

The Kids Online Safety Act aims to protect youth from social media’s mental health harms and related increases in suicidal ideation and suicide.

President Trump can further cement his leadership in suicide prevention by calling on Congress to pass KOSA in his first 100 days and signing it into law.” — SAVE CEO Erich Mische

BLOOMINGTON, MN, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As prospects for passage of the Kids Online Safety Act ( KOSA ) in the U.S. House failed to materialize this week, the social media safety bill for youth will not become law in 2024.Despite this setback to protect youth from social media’s mental health harms and related increases in suicidal ideation and suicide, SAVE - Suicide Awareness Voices of Education CEO Erich Mische called on President-elect Donald J. Trump to ensure it is signed into law in his first 100 days.“The president-elect has shown leadership during his previous administration in suicide prevention efforts,” Mische said. “He signed into law one of the most revolutionary suicide prevention tools in our lifetime, 988 , and his focus on preventing veteran suicide has become a game-changer for so many of our nation’s veterans, particularly our newest service members. President Trump can further cement his leadership in suicide prevention by calling on Congress to pass KOSA in his first 100 days and signing it into law.”Despite passing in the U.S. Senate early in 2024 on a massive 91-3 bipartisan vote, the legislation stalled in the U.S. House as Big Tech spent tens of millions of dollars to defeat the bill. Aided and abetted by organizations funded by Big Tech, the legislation made early progress in the House, only to be thwarted by an unprecedented industry-fueled lobbying attack.Mische says parents who have lost children to suicide as a result of their interactions on social media are not giving up.“The parents who have been in this fight long before SAVE got into the battle are not going to give up, ever,” Mische said. “It’s the kind of fighting spirit that President-elect Trump has applauded in other areas of public policy, and I am optimistic he will embrace that spirit and ensure that Congress sends him KOSA in his first 100 days to be signed into law.”

