As campaign grows, The Green Bandana Project encourages submissions to KiDS contest for warning labels on social media

Warning Labels on Social Media Platforms are needed now

The Keep It Digitally Safe Campaign for safer social media now represents 20 mental health, tech, and youth-focused groups in two countries.

BLOOMINGTON, MN, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The KiDS - Keep It Digitally Safe Campaign for safer social media has grown in the last week to represent 20 mental health, tech, and youth-focused organizations in two countries. The international campaign and scholarship contest launched last month and will accept submissions for warning labels on social media platforms until 8 a.m. CST, Friday, April 18, 2025. The Green Bandana Project , a program of KiDS partner organization SAVE - Suicide Awareness Voices of Education, is encouraging submissions to the global scholarship contest, highlighting the prizes of $5,000, $3,000, and $2,000 that will be awarded to artists who submit the most impactful warning label concepts.“TGBP is just one way for students to learn how to support their peers, engage with suicide prevention and mental health advocacy, and find their voices in campus communities,” said Soua Thao, TGBP program coordinator. “Scholarship contests like the KiDS Campaign are a great way for students to address these issues creatively, and earn money for what comes next in their educational careers.”TGBP is a peer-to-peer support program for high school and college students. A TGBP member carrying the signature bandana indicates to their classmates that they are a trained mental health advocate, a trusted support resource, and knowledgeable about mental health and suicide prevention resources available to students. SAVE has managed the program, now in 59 schools across the United States, since 2022.Emmy's Champions is one of the three organizations to join the KiDS Campaign in the last week. The organization began in 2021 after founder Erin Popolo lost her 17-year-old daughter Emily to cyberbullying and suicide."I believe that parents need to be made aware of the dangers that children encounter on social media daily … Until they have an experience like mine, so many parents have no idea that their child is exposed to such a variety of dangers while online,” Popolo said. “We can only address what we are aware of, so I believe that parental awareness is a key to making the changes that are needed for social media."Additional new partners are Safe AI For Children Alliance (SAIFCA) based in London and Protect Young Eyes.

