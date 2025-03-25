KiDS Campaign for social media warning labels extends scholarship contest through September

KiDS: Keep It Digitally Safe is hosting a global scholarship contest to collect ideas for warning labels on social media platforms. Erich Mische is CEO of SAVE - Suicide Awareness Voices of Education.

Keep It Digitally Safe partner organizations amend deadline in response to escalating global interest and alignment with school calendars, legislative efforts

BLOOMINGTON, MN, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Due to overwhelming global interest and growing momentum, the KiDS : Keep It Digitally Safe Campaign for safer social media is extending its scholarship contest through 11:59 p.m. CST, Tuesday, September 30. Public voting on contest submissions will now take place October 5-11, with winners announced on Monday, October 20.The contest encourages young people to submit multimedia art—video, audio, designs, artwork, and more— to act as “warning labels” on platforms that jeopardize youth mental health and safety. The initiative empowers youth to lead the conversation around digital safety and the risks of unregulated social media. Winners will receive a $5,000, $3,000, or $2,000 educational scholarship, and the contest is open to anyone in the world.The deadline extension allows for deeper engagement and broader participation from students, educators, organizations, and advocates worldwide, all working together to raise awareness about the harms of unregulated social media and the urgent need for warning labels on digital platforms. Extending the campaign supports several key factors:- Global participation: Organizations internationally continue to partner with the campaign, and the extension allows time for more meaningful involvement and amplification of KiDS’ message.- Expanded school engagement: With most U.S. schools in session through mid-June and many international schools in session through mid-July or later, the new timeline allows more students, teachers, and school communities to take part.- Legislative alignment: With expected warning label legislation being introduced in the U.S. Congress this May, Mental Health Awareness Month, the campaign will remain engaged during this crucial time. Additionally, the KiDS Campaign will continue working with international partners to monitor and highlight legislation in other countries that supports the campaign's mission.“Social media warning labels are not just a national issue—they’re a global necessity,” said Erich Mische, CEO of SAVE - Suicide Awareness Voices of Education, one of the partners supporting the effort. “Extending the KiDS Campaign ensures we can fully engage students, elevate global voices, and support emerging legislation aimed at protecting youth online.”For more information about the campaign, to partner, or to submit an entry, visit keepitdigitallysafe.org.

