KiDS Campaign Applauds Texas HB 499 to Require Social Media Warning Labels

Warning Labels on Social Media Platforms are needed now

KiDS Campaign ww.keepitdigitallysafe.org a global initiative of supporters across four continents committed to protecting youth, applauds Texas House Bill 499

Not another day should go by in this country, or any country, where a child is subjected to the harms they face on social media.” — Maurine Molak, Co-Founder of David’s Legacy Foundation

BLOOMINGTON, MN, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The KiDS Campaign ( www.keepitdigitallysafe.org ), a global initiative supported by organizations across four continents committed to protecting youth online, applauds Texas House Bill 499 , authored by Representative Mary González (House District 75) . The proposed legislation, which would require warning labels on social media platforms, represents a landmark step in educating parents and young users about the dangers of excessive social media use, cyberbullying, and online exploitation.Maurine Molak, Co-Founder of David’s Legacy Foundation and a leading supporter of the KiDS Campaign Contest for social media warning labels, emphasized the urgency of passing HB 499:“Not another day should go by in this country, or any country, where a child is subjected to the harms they face on social media. The amount of money that has been spent to defeat commonsense legislation that doesn’t undermine First Amendment rights or restrict access to social media is incomprehensible to any parent who has lost a child to these platforms. This legislation will make parents keenly aware that one of the most dangerous places their children will ever visit is a social media platform.”A Global Movement for Social Media AccountabilityThe KiDS Campaign firmly believes that warning labels—similar to those required for tobacco, alcohol, and other harmful products—are a necessary tool to hold Big Tech accountable. The campaign is driving international support for policies that force tech companies to acknowledge the risks of their platforms on youth mental health.One of the campaign’s centerpiece initiatives is the KiDS Campaign Contest for social media warning labels, a scholarship program that encourages students to create impactful warning label designs to educate users and lawmakers alike. There will be 3 winning submissions chosen and winners will receive a $5,000, $3,000 or $2,000 education scholarship.About David’s Legacy FoundationA key supporter of the KiDS Campaign, David’s Legacy Foundation ( www.davidslegacy.org ) was founded in memory of David Molak, a 16-year-old from Texas who tragically took his own life due to relentless cyberbullying. Since the passage of David’s Law in 2017, the foundation has remained a national leader in online safety advocacy.David’s Legacy Foundation’s mission is to eliminate cyber and other bullying of children and teens through education, legislation, and legal action. The foundation fulfills this mission through PEACE:• Protecting children and teens from all types of bullying• Educating communities about the harmful effects of cyber abuse• Advocating for families in crisis and facilitating legal assistance through pro bono lawyers• Celebrating student-driven anti-bullying, kindness, and inclusion initiatives• Empowering young people to practice digital empathy and self-careThrough its advocacy, education, and legal support, David’s Legacy Foundation is working to create a world where no child experiences the devastating impact of cyberbullying.About the KiDS CampaignThe KiDS: Keep It Digitally Safe Campaign ( www.keepitdigitallysafe.org ) is a global advocacy initiative uniting parents, educators, mental health professionals, and policy experts to demand stronger online protections for children. The KiDS Campaign Contest for social media warning labels provides scholarships to students who develop the most compelling warning label designs that highlight the dangers of social media.The contest is open to students worldwide, offering a unique opportunity to shape the conversation on digital safety. Submissions can include original artwork, videos, or messaging strategies that reinforce the necessity of social media warning labels.Learn MoreTo learn more about the KiDS Campaign, the scholarship contest, and how to participate, visit www.keepitdigitallysafe.org For more information on David’s Legacy Foundation, visit www.davidslegacy.org

