Indoor Ag-Con, The Largest and Leading Show for Indoor Agriculture, Moves to Westgate Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Indoor Ag-Con, the largest and leading trade show and conference dedicated to vertical farming | greenhouse | controlled environment agriculture, will open March 11-12, 2025 for its 12th annual event at its new venue, the Westgate Las Vegas. Indoor Ag-Con brings together farmers, growers, ag tech leaders, suppliers, advocates and enthusiasts under one roof to experience all that Indoor Ag-Con has to offer. From highly-anticipated Keynotes to the NEW CEAs Awards program to engaging Conference sessions from industry leaders to networking events to interactive and innovative exhibitors, this year's event will offer unparalleled access to most important and relevant issues impacting the industry today.“Indoor Ag-Con continues to grow and innovate each year and in 2025 we’re excited to deliver an expanded Expo Hall with 200+ global exhibitors, all-star Keynotes, and NEW this year, the CEAs Awards program that recognizes and celebrates excellence, innovation, and leadership within the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) sector,” said Brian Sullivan, CEO, Indoor Ag-Con. “Our community is the cornerstone of Indoor Ag-Con and we look forward to offering a multifaceted and immersive experience in 2025 at our new home, Westgate.”NEW IN 2025The CEAs Awards ProgramThe Indoor Ag-Con and Inside Grower magazine are proud to announce the inaugural CEAs — Cultivating Excellence Awards. This prestigious new awards program, sponsored by BPGrower,com, is designed to recognize and celebrate excellence, innovation, and leadership within the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) sector, spotlighting achievements across three categories: Operational Excellence, Good Stewardship, and Product Innovation. The winners will be announced at a gala luncheon on Tuesday, March 11 during the 2025 edition.Co-Located Events (let’s switch order of these)Indoor Ag-Con is pleased to announce that the CEA Alliance, the membership trade association representing vertical farms and greenhouse producers, will also be hosting its annual meeting and presenting the opening morning ‘State of the Industry’ keynote address at Indoor Ag-Con.In addition, International Sprout Growers Association (ISGA) will hold its 33rd Annual Convention alongside Indoor Ag-Con’s 2025 edition. The addition of ISGA’s educational track will give Indoor Ag-Con attendees access to sessions exploring the latest in sprout production, food safety, and sprout-based nutrition, while ISGA members will benefit from the full scope of Indoor Ag-Con’s expansive expo floor, educational sessions, and networking events.Expanded Food Safety WorkshopsThe success of the 2024 Pre-Event CEA Food Safety Workshop has led to an expanded offering for 2025 in partnership with Ceres University. Ahead of the March 11-12, 2-2025 Indoor Ag-Con , two comprehensive workshops will be held, specifically tailored for professionals in controlled environment agriculture (CEA) and vertical farming. These sessions provide food safety managers, quality assurance personnel, and executives with the opportunity to deepen their expertise and revalidate HACCP Certification.The CEA Food Safety Workshops, scheduled for March 10, 2025, include:Internal Review Programs for Food Safety Managers & Quality Assurance Personnel8:30 AM – 12:30 PMExecutive Level Food Safety1:30 PM – 5:30 PMRETURNING IN 2025Robust ConferenceThe Conference features two jam-packed days of educational and insightful sessions from 80+ speakers in five tracks including Technical Grower, Trends, Planning & Operations, Cannabis and the International Sprout Growers Association 33rd Annual Convention track. Indoor Ag-Con’s Conference sessions span multiple topics including “Seeds to Success: Maximizing Yield From the Ground Up”, “AI, Robotics, and IoT: Sowing the Seeds of Technological Transformation in CEA”, “Crafting Excellence: Ensuring Product Integrity in Cannabis Cultivation”, among others that are making an impact on the indoor agriculture industry.Keynote PresentationsIn addition to Indoor Ag-Con’s Conference sessions, the event will feature two powerful Keynote presentations each morning. Kick off Indoor Ag-Con on Monday, March 11, 8am with an inspiring State of the Industry keynote from the CEA Alliance, the leading voice for controlled environment agriculture (CEA). This opening session will highlight current trends, key achievements, and future shaping vertical farming and greenhouse production. Gain insights from industry leaders into how the CEA sector is advancing food production and sustainable practices. Whether you're a grower, investor, or supplier, this keynote sets the stage for an informative, forward-thinking conference experience tailored to all levels of the CEA industry.Keynote speakers will be announced soon.Expanded Expo HallThe expanded Expo Hall will be home to 200+ world-class exhibitors featuring the most cutting-edge technologies, products and services in the indoor agriculture industry from lighting and control systems to substrates, equipment, irrigation systems and much more. Don’t miss sessions on the Expo Floor in the Expo Hall Theater where industry leaders offer 45-minute presentations on hot topics.Networking EventsMix and mingle with new and old friends at daily networking events including the Vivid Canopy Panel & Networking Event on March 11, 3-5pm hosted by GLASE – the Greenhouse Lighting and Systems Engineering Consortium. New this year, the Women in CEA Luncheon Networking event will take place on March 12, 12pm fostering a collaborative and supportive environment through the power of networking, information and resource sharing. The Aquaponics Association will also host sessions and networking opportunities during the event. In addition, attendees can enjoy Conference Lunches, Expo Hall Happy Hour, and many more fun and engaging events.For more information on the full line-up of sessions, exhibitors and events, please visit www.indoor.ag ABOUT:Founded in 2013, Indoor Ag-Con has emerged as the largest trade show and conference for vertical farming | greenhouse |controlled environment agriculture. Its events are crop-agnostic and touch all sectors of the business, covering produce, legal cannabis | hemp, alternate protein and non-food crops. More information, visit www.indoor.ag

