St. Albans Barracks // Enosburgh Burglary update
UPDATE:
Investigation regarding this incident revealed that Brett Langdell (29) entered the business of Mandarin Garden located at 162 Main St. in Enosburgh. He was cited to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on February 3, 2025, at 1000 to answer to the charges of Burglary and Unlawful Mischief.
Original Press Release:
CASE#: 24A2008889
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802 524 5993
DATE/TIME: December 14, 2024 at 1051
INCIDENT LOCATION: Enosburgh Main Street area
VIOLATION: Burglary / Theft
ACCUSED: Unknown
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Vermont State Police are investigating multiple thefts and unlawful entries into motor vehicles as well as a burglary into the Mandarin Garden located at 162 Main St. in Enosburgh. These incidents are believed to be linked from the same suspects who are unknown at this time. Anyone with information regarding these incidents is urged to call VSP St. Albans at 802 524 5993.
