Venice Williams Promoted to Tax Director at Gray, Gray & Gray

CANTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gray, Gray & Gray, LLP, a nationally recognized business consulting and accounting firm based in Canton, MA, has announced that Venice Williams, CPA, MST has been promoted to Director of Tax. Her new role will include responsibility for strategic tax planning, ensuring tax compliance, management of internal tax teams, and fostering the development of client relationships across a wide range of industries.

Williams began her career with Gray, Gray & Gray in 2009 as an intern before joining the firm full time in 2010. She has served as a Tax Manager since 2016 and Senior Tax Manager since 2024. Williams is a graduate of Bentley University, where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Accounting, and Northeastern University’s Graduate School of Business Administration, where she earned her Master of Science in Taxation. Venice currently serves as an Adjunct Professor at Bentley University.

Venice Williams is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Massachusetts Society of CPAs where she volunteers as a guest speaker at their events for high school and college students interested in accounting. Venice also serves as a Treasurer on the Board of Directors for the Meridian Academy, a diverse, grade 6-12, private school in Boston.

“Venice Williams is a rising star in the tax world, and one of the reasons our firm enjoys such a sterling reputation among clients and the broader business community,” said James DeLeo, MBA, CPA/MST, Gray, Gray & Gray’s Leading Partner.

Gray, Gray & Gray is ranked among the country’s Top 200 accounting firms by INSIDE Public Accounting magazine. The firm, which is celebrating its 80th anniversary in 2025, serves clients in a broad range of industries. Gray, Gray & Gray is a member of CPAmerica Inc., one of the largest associations of independent accounting firms in the United States. For additional information, call (781) 407-0300 or visit www.gggllp.com.

