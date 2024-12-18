Register now for MDC’s Nature Needlers program series kickoff in January

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is inviting crafters interested in combining Species of Conservation Concern (SOCC) with stunning embroidery to register for Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center’s free 12-month Nature Needlers program series kickoff in January.

SOCC include rare or declining species, due to habitat loss or disease.

“This class is a series of 12 programs that meet once each month, all year long,” said Sara Bradshaw, MDC Conservation Educator and program instructor. “We’ll work together to learn basic techniques to create simple, but beautiful, embroidery all while exploring some Missouri species that need help.”

2025 Nature Needlers: Species of Conservation Concern | 3 – 4 p.m. on Jan. 16 at Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center | Early registration is recommended and can be completed online at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4rw (only a few seats left).

2025 Nature Needlers: Species of Conservation Concern | 6 – 7 p.m. on Jan. 16 at Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center | Early registration is recommended and can be completed online at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4r3 .

Participants will have the chance to discover more about “these jewels of our state, what they need and how people can help,” said Bradshaw.

“Together, we’ll create 15 quilt blocks depicting each participants’ interpretation of Missouri’s beauty and uniqueness,” she said.

Two programs will be held on the third Thursday of each month at 3 and 6 p.m. at the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center.

By registering, participants are committing to attend all 12 monthly sessions, with the opportunity to complete 15 blocks.

Participants will need to supply their own embroidery hoop, needle, and thread. MDC will provide patterns, fabric, light boards, and FriXion pens (for tracing the patterns).

Stay Connected

Questions about events can be emailed to MDC Cape Nature Center Manager Laci Prucinsky at Laci.Prucinsky@mdc.mo.gov.

The Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center sends program registration reminders and updates to those who sign up by texting “MDC Nature” to 468311. An online subscription is also available to “sign up for updates” at www.mdc.mo.gov. A variety of updates are available at this option, but Cape Girardeau specific updates are available under facility updates and news for southeast region.

Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center is located at 2289 County Park Dr. in Cape Girardeau, and is open Tuesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. White Oak Trace Trails are open daily, from sunrise to 10 p.m.