National Lampoon's Legends Chevy Chase and Randy Quaid Reunite in THE CHRISTMAS LETTER—A Holiday Comedy

Every year, Joe Michaels reads his wealthy friend's over-the-top Christmas letter and feels like a loser. This year he's decided it's going to be different.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- This holiday season, the much-awaited reunion of comedy legends Chevy Chase, Randy Quaid, and Bryan Doyle-Murray is finally here! The trio, best known for their unforgettable performances in the classic National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, is back on the big screen in a side-splitting new comedy—THE CHRISTMAS LETTER, Produced by LAMA Entertainment.THE CHRISTMAS LETTER follows the hilarious misadventures of Joe Michaels, an unemployed copywriter who, year after year, endures the extravagant tales of his wealthy friend's annual Christmas letter. Determined to change his luck, Joe gambles everything to give his family a luxury vacation they'll never forget, resulting in comedic mishaps and heartwarming moments that will leave audiences in stitches.The film stars Angus Benfield as Joe Michaels and features the long-awaited Christmas movie reunion of Chevy Chase, Randy Quaid, and Bryan Doyle-Murray; THE CHRISTMAS LETTER promises laugh-out-loud humor, holiday warmth, and, of course, plenty of Christmas chaos.Chief Content & Commerce Officer David Austin expressed enthusiasm over distributing the film, saying, "We're thrilled to see these legendary comedians come back together for a movie that's sure to become a new holiday classic. This film is the perfect combination of humor, heart, and the magic of the season."THE CHRISTMAS LETTER hit home entertainment on November 12, 2024, bringing much-needed laughter and cheer to audiences everywhere. Get ready to experience the comedy event of the year as Chevy Chase, Randy Quaid, and Brian Doyle-Murray triumphantly return to the world of Christmas cinema.THE CHRISTMAS LETTER TRAILERAudiences can watch THE CHRISTMAS LETTER on Amazon Fandango at Home , YouTube Movies, Google Play, or AppleTV For DVD purchases, please visit Amazon DVD, Walmart, or Barnes & Noble.About BMG-Global:BMG-Global is on a mission to distribute heartfelt films that explore the wild ride of human relationships—because who doesn’t love a good emotional rollercoaster? With stories that resonate louder than your neighbor's karaoke, we serve up films that inspire and uplift, so grab your popcorn and enjoy the ride!

The Christmas Letter (2024) Official Trailer | Starring CHEVY CHASE and RANDY QUAID | Now Available!

