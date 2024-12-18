Surgery Business Magazine Launches Inaugural Issue

Surgery Business Magazine, Issue #1 Surgery Business Magazine Editor in Chief, Shakeel Ahmed M.D.

First Publication Dedicated to the Business Side of Surgery

We are thrilled to announce the launch of Surgery Business Magazine, the first publication in the country dedicated exclusively to the financial aspects of surgery.” — Editor-in-Chief, Shakeel Ahmed, M.D.

O'FALLON, IL, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Basileus Media Corporation is delighted to announce the launch of Surgery Business Magazine , the first and only publication in the United States dedicated solely to the business side of surgery. Created to serve CEOs, surgeons, and healthcare leaders who operate at the intersection of medicine and business, the magazine explores valuable information on surgical center financing, mergers and acquisitions, and the latest technological advancements for ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs).Surgery Business Magazine offers a unique blend of editorial content tailored to the needs of surgical practitioners who want to excel not only in the operating room but also in managing and growing their practices. This gives them the cutting edge in the business of surgery.The inaugural January 2025 Issue features informative articles by medical experts, including:* The Monetary Dynamics of Spine Surgery by Tony Rastegar, M.D.* The Financial Viability of Orthopedic Care in ASCs by Nathan Skelley, M.D.* Plastic Surgery at ASCs by Charles Nathan, M.D.* The Untapped Gold Mine: Gynecology in Ambulatory Surgical Centers by Parul Yadav, M.D.* Infection Control in ASCs by Lauren Mackie, DNP, APRN-CNP* Preoperative Nutritional Optimization in Ambulatory Surgery Centres by Patrick Denard, M.D.“We are thrilled to announce the launch of Surgery Business Magazine, the first publication in the country dedicated exclusively to the financial aspects of surgery,” states Editor-in-Chief, Shakeel Ahmed, M.D. “The magazine boasts a team of highly qualified surgical sub-specialists on its creative team and board of directors, bringing together an unmatched blend of originality and expertise.”Ambulatory Surgery Centers are the fastest-growing segment of the healthcare market in the USA, projected to grow from $46.62 billion in 2023 to $75.20 billion by 2030. Surgery Business Magazine is the first outlet dedicated to the business of ASCs, bringing the industry’s top experts together to empower healthcare professionals with the knowledge to thrive financially while providing patients with exceptional care. Surgery Business Magazine is available free at: https://surgerybusiness.com About Basileus Media CorporationBasileus Media Corporation is a subsidiary of Atlas Surgical Group , the largest privately owned network of Ambulatory Surgery Centers in the American Mid-West. Owned and operated by physicians and surgeons, Atlas Surgical Group operates on four continents and is a key advisor to international governments on the subject of surgery and outpatient care. Surgery Business Magazine is Basileus Media Corporation’s flagship publication. Discover more at: https://atlassurg.com/

